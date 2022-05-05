Insights on the Ankylosing Spondylitis Global Market to 2030 - Rise in Number of Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ankylosing Spondylitis Market by Drug Class and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ankylosing spondylitis market was valued at $5,140.94 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $8,110.59 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a rare type of arthritis that causes pain and stiffness in patient's spine. This lifelong condition, also known as bechterew's disease, usually starts in lower back of patients. It can spread up to neck or damage joints in other parts of body. The symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis include, lower back pain and stiffness, hip pain, joint pain, neck pain, difficulty breathing, fatigue, loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Ankylosing spondylitis has no known specific cause, though genetic factors seem to be involved. In particular, people who have a gene called HLA-B27 are at a greatly increased risk of developing ankylosing spondylitis. However, only some people with the gene develop the condition. Ankylosing spondylitis can be diagnosed via X-rays of the back and pelvis; or by physical examination.



The cure for ankylosing spondylitis is still not available on the market. The available treatments mainly help reduce the discomfort caused by ankylosing spondylitis. Various treatment options include, the exercises, medications and surgery. Various medications are used for ankylosing spondylitis treatment such as disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), such as methotrexate, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, naproxen, and aspirin; and biologics, such as enbrel, humira, cimzia and remicade. Corticosteroids such as prednisolone used occasionally to treat severe pain and inflammation associated with ankylosing spondylitis.



The increase in prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis worldwide, drive the growth of ankylosing spondylitis market. For instance, according to report of World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, approximately 1.71 billion people had musculoskeletal conditions worldwide. In addition, increase in awareness about the ankylosing spondylitis in people propels the growth of ankylosing spondylitis market. The R&D in the treatment of the ankylosing spondylitis by the manufacturers and researchers have contributed in the growth of market. Furthermore, initiatives taken by the respective governments to treat and improve lifestyle of ankylosing spondylitis patients have boost the market growth. The rise in number of hospitals and well-developed healthcare infrastructure further contributes in market growth. However, the high cost of treatment and lack of awareness in people about ankylosing spondylitis may limit the growth of market.



Advancement in the therapy and R&D activity in ankylosing spondylitis sector boosts the growth of market. For instance, in November 2020, Cosentyx (secukinumab) received European commission (EC) approval for a new 300mg autoinjector and pre-filled syringe, which enable the 300mg dose to be administered in a single injection. Furthermore, new products approval and launch contribute toward the market growth. For instance, Eli Lilly and Company, a global developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceuticals, in August 2019, received approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) for the Treatment of Active Ankylosing Spondylitis.



The ankylosing spondylitis market is segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and region. By drug class, the market is divided into NSAIDs, TNF inhibitors and others. By distribution channel, the market is divided into hospitals pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major companies profiled in the report include AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Merck & Co. Inc.



