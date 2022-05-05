Tecan to attend upcoming Investor Conferences

English German

Männedorf, Switzerland, May 5, 2022 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend the following conferences for institutional investors in the upcoming weeks:

Berenberg Diagnostics Conference 2022, London, UK

Date: 10 May 2022, Panel Discussion 12:00 pm BST (1:00 pm CEST)

Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan

No webcast

Hosting additional investor meetings

UBS Pan European Small and Mid-Cap Conference, London, UK

Date: 11 May 2022

Participants: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan & Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & IR

Hosting investor meetings only

UBS Global Healthcare Conference, New York, USA

Date: 23 May 2022, 8:30 am EDT (2:30 pm CEST)

Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan

Webcast live under the "Investor Relations" tab of Tecan's website www.tecan.com

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 90 days.

Hosting additional investor meetings

Berenberg Conference USA 2022, Tarrytown, USA

Date: 24 – 25 May 2022

Presentation: 24 May 2022, 09:00 am EDT (3:00 pm CEST)

Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan

No Webcast

Hosting additional investor meetings

Stifel Swiss Equities Conference, Interlaken, Switzerland

Date: 31 May – 1 June 2022

Presentation: 31 May 2022, 4:00 pm CET

Presenter: Tania Micki, CFO, Tecan

No Webcast

Hosting additional investor meetings

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2021, Tecan generated sales of CHF 947 million (USD 1,041 million; EUR 877 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Braendle

Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor@tecan.com

www.tecan.com

Attachment