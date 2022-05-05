Dinero Announces The Pre-Sale Dates For $DINERO On May 7

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinero , a financial ecosystem based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is excited to announce the presale for its native token $DINERO.

The presale is scheduled to take place on the Pinksale on May 7 2022 14:00UTC. The event will run for 24 hours offering 120 million $DINERO tokens for sale. The presale will provide early adopters the opportunity to join the project and become part of the revolutionary community of Dinero.





Dinero is a financial ecosystem within ultra-burn and auto liquidity protocol designed with several unique and creative features. The protocol is designed for long-term development to provide users with high and stable income. By design, Dinero focuses on giving real value and benefits to its users. The project uses a set of mechanisms to support $DINERO tokens’ ever-increasing value and continuously rising price floor.

Following the presale, all token holders will be able to earn rewards for staking their assets into Dinero’s staking pools. There are multiple staking pools including $BUSD/$DINERO, $DINERO/$DINERO, and $BNB/$DINERO. Dinero offers an annual percentage yield (APY) of 382,274.28%. This APY is supported by a deflationary mechanism and an allocated budget for staking rewards.

Unlike many projects in the market, Dinero does not have a staking limit and allows holders to stake at any time. The platform does not have a lock-up period allowing holders to withdraw their assets at any time. Notably, Dinero’s staking contract will deliver rewards continuously as long as the assets remain staked.

In addition to staking $DINERO holders can earn more tokens through entertaining and profitable play to earn mini-games. Users earn tokens directly to their wallets by simply watching in-game ads.

Dinero also introduces its Dinero Journal, the ultimate crypto guide to allow users to learn about cryptocurrencies. The Journal is reportedly beginner-friendly, entirely objective, and highly practical. The journal is a collection of well-written and informed articles that were submitted to the Dinero team.

To protect its investors, Dinero has an anti-whale security feature that prevents more than 1% of the total supply from being bought, sold, or transferred thus preventing protection against pump and dump schemes.

DINERO Tokenomics

DINERO has a total supply of 400 million tokens which will be divided between the team, staking reward, locked liquidity pools, public token sale, and bounty campaign. The project has a 9% transaction tax. Note that 3% of all the trading fees are programmed to go directly to the treasury to support Dinero’s long-term development. The treasury will also be used to provide support to new products, developments, and buy-backs. 1% of the trading fees goes to auto liquidity to ensure an ever-increasing $DINERO value and price floor. 6% of the trading fees are burned. The burning process is fully transparent and open for observation.

After the pre-sale, Dinero plans to have it's token listed in various exchanges including BscScan, CoinMarketCap, DappRadar, CoinGecko, and LiveCoinWatch.



