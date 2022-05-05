The Worldwide Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market by Product, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cognitive and memory enhancer drug market was valued at $5,079.86 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $8,689.74 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. Cognitive and memory enhancer drugs, supplements, and other substances are claimed to improve cognitive function, particularly executive functions, attention, memory, creativity, or motivation, in healthy individuals. These drugs include a number of different kinds of substances that can increase mental performance and capable of improving or preserving memory, of potentiating learning, or of preventing cognitive decline or dementia.



The major factors that contribute to the market growth include surge in geriatric population, which is highly prone to neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's. Moreover, rise in adoption of cognitive drugs, owing to their benefits such as improved physical and mental performance, boosts the market growth. However, ethical issues related with the use of such drugs restrain the growth of this market.



The cognitive and memory enhancer drug market is segmented into product, application, and region. By product, the market is fragmented into Aricept, Exelon, Namenda, Razadyne, Provigil, Ritalin, Adderall, and others. By application, it is segregated into disease treatment, education, sports, and others. Region wise, the cognitive and memory enhancer drug market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global cognitive and memory enhancer drug market include AbbVie, Alterna Script LLC, Ceretropic, Biogen., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Cephalon Inc.).



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Market Share Analysis, 2020

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rapid Growth of Geriatric Population

3.4.1.2. High Incidence of Neurodegenerative Disorders

3.4.1.3. Benefits of Smart Drugs

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Numerous Ethical Issues

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Effective Strength of the Drugs

3.4.4. Impact Analyses

3.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Aricept

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Exelon

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Namenda

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Razadyne

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. Provigil

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.7. Ritalin

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.8. Adderall

4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Disease Treatment

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

5.2.1.1. Developmental Conditions

5.2.1.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.1.2. Neurodegenerative Disorders

5.2.1.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Academic Performance

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Athletic Performance

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market, by Region



Chapter 7: Company Profile

7.1. Allergan plc.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Alternascript LLC

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Company Snapshot

7.2.3. Operating Business Segments

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.3. Biogen.

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Operating Business Segments

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.3.5. Business Performance

7.3. Ceretropic

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Opreating Segmentt

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.4. Biogen.

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Company Snapshot

7.4.3. Operating Business Segments

7.4.4. Product Portfolio

7.4.5. Business Performance

7.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. Johnson & Johnson

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Company Snapshot

7.5.3. Operating Business Segments

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.5.5. Business Performance

7.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Novartis International AG

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Company Snapshot

7.6.3. Operating Business Segments

7.6.4. Product Portfolio

7.6.5. Business Performance

7.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.7. Pfizer Inc.

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Company Snapshot

7.7.3. Operating Business Segments

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.7.5. Business Performance

7.8. Torrent Pharmaceutical, Inc.

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Company Snapshot

7.8.3. Operating Business Segments

7.8.4. Product Portfolio

7.9. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Company Snapshot

7.9.3. Operating Business Segments

7.9.4. Product Portfolio

7.9.5. Business Performance

7.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Cephalon Inc.)

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Company Snapshot

7.10.3. Operating Business Segments

7.10.4. Product Portfolio

7.10.5. Business Performance

