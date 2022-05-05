Confectionery Market Size 2022 | Growth, Share, CAGR Status, Dynamics, Growth Factors, Future Trends, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Pune, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confectionery Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Confectionery market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue. The global Confectionery market was valued at 14.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Researcher newly published report.



Confectionery refers to a large rang of food items that mainly contain or wrapped by chocolate, sugar and some fillings like sweeteners, texturizers, emulsifiers etc.First, the confectionery industry concentration is not high; there are more than ten hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the United States and the Western European countries. In the world wide, the giants mainly distribute in the United States and Europe. The United States and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Mars and Hershey, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Nestle has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Haribo that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang province, and the high-end market is dominated by Mars, Perfetti, Hershey, Cadbury and Nestle etc. Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to the aimed consumption market. The giants set up their factories all over the world for expanding market.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Confectionery Market Are:

Mars(US)

Mondelez International(US)

Nestle(CH)

Meiji Holdings(JP)

Ferrero Group(IT)

Hershey Foods(US)

Arcor(AR)

Perfetti Van Melle(NL)

Haribo(DE)

Lindt & Sprüngli(CH)

Barry Callebaut(CH)

Yildiz Holding(TR)

August Storck(DE)

General Mills(US)

Orion Confectionery(KR)

Uniconf(RU)

Lotte Confectionery(KR)

Bourbon Corp(JP)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Confectionery Market types split into:

Sugar confectionery

Chocolate

Gum

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Confectionery Market applications, includes:

Wedding

Festivals

Confectionery market reports offers key study on the market position of the Confectionery manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Confectionery Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

1 Report Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Sales by Region

4 North America

5 East Asia

6 Europe

7 South Asia

8 Southeast Asia

9 Middle East

10 Africa

11 Oceania

12 South America

13 Rest of the World

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Confectionery Business

17 Confectionery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

19 Market Dynamics

20 Production and Supply Forecast

21 Consumption and Demand Forecast

22 Research Findings and Conclusion

23 Methodology and Data Source

