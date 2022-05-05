NinePatch™ Announces General Availability of a New SDoH Product Offering NinePatch Referral Information Exchange™

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NinePatch announced a new Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) technology solution today. The Referral Information Exchange (RIE) clearinghouse hub is now generally available.

As the Community Information Exchange (CIE) market matures, the proliferation of referral platforms has accelerated. Like the rapid growth of Health Information Exchanges (HIE) many years ago, this can be problematic when multiple organizations in a single service area deploy different tools, essentially creating data silos. Each referral platform can only see their own resources' referral activity, yet patients may routinely need services from agencies or providers using a different platform in their area. The need for interoperability between referral platforms is more important now than at any time before.

"Leveraging our pioneering work on connecting communities for decades, we understand there is often more than one referral platform implemented in a single community, much like there are many different Electronic HealthRecord (EHR) systems found within a region. Piercing the silos that are created by community providers using different platforms to exchange referral and assessment information is critical to ensure a more cohesive, informed, and operationally manageable ecosystem. That is why we built the NinePatch Referral Information Exchange™, a 'next generation' stand-alone, SDoH interoperability solution and clearinghouse hub which can broker referral traffic between referral platforms. NinePatch is the first company to offer this needed functionality," NinePatch President and CEO LeighSterling-Gooden said.

The NinePatch RIE is an ideal solution for any organization charged with curating a single individual's health record from multiple data sources across medical, social and behavioral health sectors. Health Information Exchanges can easily layer the RIE alongside their current platform and incorporate data from all the referral platforms in their coverage area. Payers, including commercial and government-based (e.g. Medicaid), now have a platform available to pull together data about their members from multiple referral platforms. Community Information Exchanges can benefit from the RIE to better serve the vulnerable populations they are focused on without the need to straddle disconnected platforms. When combined with the NinePatch Whole Person Care Referral Platform, all of these organizations can offer a tool for the "whitespace" - those who are not currently using any referral tool.

