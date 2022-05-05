Smart for Life Names Darren C. Minton Chief Executive Officer

MIAMI, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a global leading developer, marketer, and manufacturer of nutritional and related products, announced today that it has named Darren C. Minton, the Company’s current President, as Chief Executive Officer. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Smart for Life’s Chairman.

Mr. Minton has served as President since September 2017 and as a member of the board of directors since November 2018. Mr. Minton also serves as President of the Company’s subsidiary Bonne Sante Natural Manufacturing, Inc., where he manages day-to-day manufacturing operations. Mr. Minton has more than 15 years of capital markets experience in both small and large organizations. Over the years, his capacities have ranged from various executive positions, including president and chief executive officer positions, at entrepreneurial ventures to established roles reporting to public company boards, with significant leadership and team building skills.

“I have worked with Darren for over twelve years and during that time I have developed enormous respect for his capabilities which range from highly developed analytical skills to hands-on operational expertise,” noted Mr. Cervantes. “In addition, as a key member of our M&A team, he will be instrumental in driving successful acquisition opportunities to completion and optimizing financial results.”

In prior experience, Mr. Minton served as President and CEO of Trilogy Capital Partners, a private equity group in New York, the Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., Analyst at Mesa West Capital, a privately held portfolio lender headquartered in Los Angeles, as well as First Republic Bank in Palo Alto, California. Mr. Minton is a graduate of Stanford University with a degree in Economics.

Smart for Life also announced that Ryan Zackon, the Company’s former CEO and director, has resigned as to pursue other interests. Mr. Cervantes stated, “Ryan has been instrumental in creating the successes that Smart for Life has accomplished during his tenure as CEO, highlighted by our Initial Public Offering. Ryan will be missed by the Smart for Life team, and we wish him well.”

Watch Smart for Life’s corporate video featuring Darren Minton, CEO here: https://smartforlifecorp.com/darren-minton .

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a global holding company, the Company is executing a buy-and-build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates four subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing and GSP Nutrition. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

