Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. and MWPolitical Team Up for Political Advertising

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today announced, it has been selected by MWPolitical to provide digital audiences and programmatic advertising services for the upcoming election season.



MWPolitical has played a key role in hundreds of local, state, and national elections. Their expertise in all-things-digital allows campaigns to reach the right voters on all of their available screens with frequency. Their digital strategies and media planning focus on: CTV/OTT and linear TV placement, Mobile and Desktop Ads. Please visit MWPolitical for more information on what they do.

MWPolitical partner, Jim Valentine, said “We live and breathe digital advertising. We’ve served global brands and hundreds of political efforts for over a decade, so we know a thing or two about effective digital strategies, and a big part of that strategy is partnering with the best of breed in: data, technology and digital inventory. Due to the new targeting restrictions by Facebook and Google on political ads, the door is wide open for programmatic. We expect our political budgets to be in excess of $10 million between now and November and we are thrilled to be working with a partner like Mobiquity Technologies.”

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, said “We have been working with MWPolitical for a while now and are very excited about building our relationship with them. It’s a real pleasure working with such a professional and connected group. They really know their way around the political space and we look forward to big year together.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

About MWPolitical

