SFLMaven to Launch World’s First Vintage Digital Jewelry Metaverse Store on May 18

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce that the SFLMaven Metaverse Store will go live on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET.

As noted in prior communications, the Company acquired a real estate plot in Decentraland in February 2022 to serve as the foundation for its launch of the world’s first native virtual dealership of high-end vintage digital jewelry NFT items for avatar use in the metaverse.

The Company subsequently partnered with Metaskins Studios SAS (“Metaskins”) ( metaskins.com ), a leading global Web3 design and implementation firm based in Columbia, for the design and creation of its metaverse presence.

Management is now very proud to announce that this vision is set for completion ahead of schedule, with full metaverse operations at the SFLMaven Metaverse Store set to launch on May 18.

“We have a number of revelations related to this project yet to come, but right now we are very pleased with how things have gone, and we couldn’t be more excited about the process and our positioning in what seems destined to be a defining opportunity for SFLMaven,” commented Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “This opens so many new doors and so many new opportunities. 2022 has already been a banner year for our core jewelry business. But the launch of our Metaverse Store represents the shift into a new gear as we expand our horizons and open up fresh avenues of growth for the Company and our shareholders.”

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

