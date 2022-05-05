Sipp Industries Introduces New THC Nano-Infused Medicinal Body Lotion

COSTA MESA, CA, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry, announces it has received an order for its newly developed THC Nano-Infused Body Lotion which will be branded and marketed under the “Aveina” brand.

Over the past several weeks, Sipp Industries formulated and developed its first THC product which is a medicinal grade body lotion used for pain relief, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and anti-cancer applications.

Aveina is expected to be on the shelves by the end of the month at legally operated medical marijuana dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma. Sipp Industries has partnered with its exclusive distributor, Argent Cannabis, which is one of the largest cannabis distributors in the state with access to hundreds of dispensaries. Aveina will be sold in 4 oz sizes containing a potent 500mg of Nano THC. With 95% THC bioavailability, Aveina provides fast acting, effective pain relief.

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Jakob Jorgensen, stated, “Aveina is a market disrupting product that fills a demand gap currently in Oklahoma dispensaries. We developed this product specifically to provide pain relief for body aches and pains and so far, our customers have given us excellent feedback. We look forward to working with Argent Cannabis on broader distribution throughout Oklahoma dispensaries.”

Sipp Industries reports Aveina will be available online via Argent Cannabis’ Wholesale Purchase Platform later this month.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.:

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry.

About Argent Cannabis Distribution:

Best brands, lowest prices, unbeatable service. Argent is one of Oklahoma's largest distributors, carrying some of the best brands in the state. With over 1,000 SKUs available in store and online, it is a major one-stop-shop for anything and everything Cannabis.

