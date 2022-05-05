Defigo Strengthens Foothold in the United States With New Distribution Agreement

OSLO, Norway, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defigo, leader in digital access control solutions for residential and commercial buildings, has announced a new distribution agreement with Brooklyn Low Voltage Supply (BLVS), wholesaler of security solutions for buildings in the greater New York area.

The deal will see BLVS act as Defigo's logistics and distribution partner in the states of New York and California. This move strengthens Defigo's foothold in one of the largest and most important markets in the PropTech world, and allows them to provide their solutions to even more commercial and residential real estate companies. Thanks to this agreement, more tenants in the greater New York area will be able to take advantage of Defigo's all-in-one access control solution.

"The United States is one of the largest real estate markets in the world, with New York as its capital", says Hildur Smáradottir, CEO of Defigo. "We are thrilled to team up with Brooklyn Low Voltage Supply to promote and distribute our solution. At Defigo, our mission is to optimize the tenant experience, and we now have a chance to do that in a market with millions of tenants".

Defigo offers a cloud-based access control solution complete with a high-resolution touchscreen video intercom that can be integrated into any existing building infrastructure, allowing building owners and managers to save money by not replacing what they are already using, and cut their CO2 emissions by saving up to five tons per building every year.

"We are a leading wholesale distributor of security equipment for integrators, and we pride ourselves in providing new and cutting-edge solutions that cater to the modern user and are easy to install", says David Pilchick, Founder & Owner of Brooklyn Low Voltage Supply. "We want to provide integrators and their customers with the best available technology in the market, and I believe Defigo is exactly that".

BLVS provides nine locations across the U.S., 25+ experienced sales representatives and a staff of experts for technical support, project specs and consulting. All BLVS locations carry 500+ manufacturers with a full line including access control, CCTV, alarms, A/V, intercoms, network, wire, cable and home automation.

About Defigo: Defigo is a Norwegian PropTech company developing and selling digital access control as a service for multifamily, commercial, and student housing properties. Defigo works with all the most popular access control infrastructures in the market, and it integrates seamlessly with elevators, garage doors, fire extinguishers, EV charging stations, and more. See Defigo's keyless, digital access solution in action here.

Defigo has its headquarters in Oslo and its U.S. office is in Boston.

For further information, please contact Hildur Smaradottir, Defigo CEO: hildur@getdefigo.com (mob: 0047 901 81 750)

