Lager Market Valuation to Reach USD 400 Billion by 2030 at 3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Lager Market Information by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 400 billion by the end of 2028. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 3% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Lagers are becoming more popular because of their expanding popularity in pubs, hotels, and cafeterias, among other places. As the global economy improves and customers' purchasing power grows, an increasing number of people will be able to afford a wide variety of goods and services. As a result, the global beverage population is increasing, contributing significantly to the beverage's current appeal within the business. Furthermore, technological developments in current production technology have enabled businesses to produce high-quality lagers. As a result, consumer habits for various products and services in developing countries such as China and India are likely to increase substantially during the forecast period.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The noteworthy companies in the lager market are:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

United Breweries Limited

Carlsberg A/S

Diageo Plc

Squatters Pubs and Craft Beers

Lakefront Brewery Inc

Anchor Brewing Co., LLC

Founders Hill Brewing Co., LLC

The Boston Beer Company

Sierra Neveda Brewing Company

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Evolving customer knowledge of the product's health benefits will drive market expansion. Beer has a variety of proteins, vitamins, and natural antioxidants while being low in calories, carbs, fat, and cholesterol. These nutritional characteristics aid in preventing cardiovascular disease and the rehabilitation of muscles. Nowadays, the proliferation of smartphones and the expanding use of social media are enticing alcohol and non-alcoholic drink manufacturers and advertising media businesses to market their products on social media. Furthermore, due to shifting customer preferences for good beer, demand has skyrocketed in the past. Furthermore, advancements in brewing processing technologies, combined with the use of the best quality raw ingredients, have improved the overall attributes of the product.

Market Restraints:

The beer market is very competitive, and it is predicted to become more so during the forecast period. Because of their low alcohol level, beers are frequently swapped for vodka, bourbon, rum, and gin. Sports drinks and fizzy drinks are the main alternatives for beer, and they are also expected to harm market growth. The demand for non-alcoholic beverages is predicted to rise as consumers' health concerns grow, as does their demand for fewer alcoholic beverages.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 has had a negative influence on the sales and distribution of various products across multiple industries, but it has also impacted the raw material supply. The impact on logistics prevented raw material supplies. This impacted the countries whose capability to make lagers was reduced by half or more, resulting in a product shortage and a probable price increase. As a result, investors are finding it difficult to invest. Furthermore, to help contain the disease, the government has enacted new restrictions on international trade. This has resulted in a huge decline in worldwide transportation, occurring concurrently with the epidemic. The impact is projected to remain while the global market adapts, implying that there may be supply deficits or unexpected shortages in some nations, even if there are surpluses elsewhere.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The premium sector is expected to be the fastest expanding market during the forecast period. Because of the range of items available in the market, the segment will likely increase rapidly. Beer consumption increases as it becomes more popular in pubs, restaurants, and hotels.

By Distribution Channel

Examples of off-trade distribution channels are supermarkets and hypermarkets, grocery stores, independent retailers, off-licenses, online businesses, and others. Paulaner USA, the exclusive importer of the famed Paulaner Brewery portfolio and other luxury beverage alcohol brands in the United States, announces the availability of its popular Paulaner Münchner Lager in a convenient new 12-pack. The new container, which response to consumer demand, is the ideal size for parties, gatherings, and outdoor events. It is now available in 11.2 oz bottles, 16.9 oz cans, and a new 12-pack variant and is regarded as one of the world's most popular lagers. Its popularity can be partly due to its exceptional formula, which provides the ideal combination of malty flavor and hop bitterness. It is a real classic with its bright, gold dazzling color and pristine white head.

Regional Insights

Because of major competitors in the region, North America is the leading regional market. One of the reasons lager is popular in this region is that it differs per country and has distinct flavors. Additionally, luxury items, such as beer are drawing new customers. The fruit pulp is being added to lagers in France, Spain, Italy, and Germany, among other countries, to make them more appealing to millennials. Lager consumption has increased in the Asia Pacific as local consumers began to value and search for beverages that would help them unwind. As disposable income rises, more lager brands are consumed, resulting in higher domestic and imported lagers sales. In addition to expanding market demands and population interests, societal standards are shifting due to exposure to modern society, which influences customer preferences for lager over other alcoholic drinks. For instance, Old Time Lager is the official release of this delightful, thirst-quenching, and indisputably crushable locally-brewed lager. This revitalized brand, a modern rendition of the Hopfheiser Brewing Company's American light lager from 1935, brings the premium lager back to the district for the first time in at least 100 years. Old Time Lager, brewed using North American 2-row barley and flaked corn, has a crisp, dry taste and a light body.

