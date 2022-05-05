EDAP to Showcase its Focal One® Platform at the Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA)





AUA is the largest annual gathering of urologists worldwide



LYON, France, May 5, 2022 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that the company will be showcasing and exhibiting its Focal One® Robotic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) platform at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA), the largest gathering of urologists worldwide, which will be held May 13th through 15th in New Orleans.

Focal One® will be a featured topic at AUA, during both plenary presentations and instructional courses. Several notable presentations will be given by leading academic centers describing the growing clinical acceptance of the role of focal therapy in the management of prostate cancer. An AUA hands-on skills training will be teaching urologists how to implement focal treatments in their practice and will allow them to utilize Focal One® under the guidance of expert faculty.

Ryan Rhodes, CEO of EDAP U.S., said, “We are very pleased to have such a notable presence at AUA, the most high-profile urology meeting of the year. Focal therapy is quickly becoming a necessary prostate cancer treatment option, and we are pleased that many highly regarded healthcare institutions will be on hand to describe their experience to date. We believe Focal One® is the most advanced focal therapy platform available today, and we look forward to demonstrating this cutting-edge technology to the many urology thought leaders who will be in attendance.”

Ongoing Focal One® and ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound hands-on simulations will be provided to urologists at the EDAP Focal One® booth (#117) throughout the meeting. ExactVu™ will be featured in two skill-enhancement workshops about the scientific evidence of microultrasound and the flexibility for transperineal or transrectal approaches.

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the continued market potential for our lithotripsy device, as well as the length and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference also may include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

