Motorsport Games to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MIAMI, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022 after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under “Events.” The call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 786-6104 from the U.S., or by dialing 1 (416) 981-9029 internationally.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com.

