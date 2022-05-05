Acer Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

NEWTON, Mass., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Acer’s management team will virtually present at, and participate in, the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference May 24-26, 2022.



Format: On-demand recorded virtual presentation and one-on-one virtual meetings Date: On-demand presentation available beginning at 7:00 am ET, May 24, 2022 Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/2b639762-a11f-4570-8694-012c299884ce

About Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer’s pipeline includes four programs: ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); ACER-801 (osanetant) for treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS); EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of viruses, including cytomegalovirus, zika, dengue, ebola and COVID-19. Each of Acer’s product candidates is believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and/or accelerated paths for development through specific programs and procedures established by the FDA. For more information, visit www.acertx.com.

Corporate and IR Contact:

Jim DeNike

Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Ph: 844-902-6100

jdenike@acertx.com





