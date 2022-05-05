Tornado Global Hydrovacs to Begin Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”) (TSX-V: TGH; OTCQX: TGHLF) is pleased to announce that its Class “A” common shares (“Shares”) will begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market today under the symbol “TGHLF”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company’s Shares on www.otcmarkets.com.



By trading on the OTCQX®, the Shares of Tornado will be available to U.S. investors during U.S. trading hours and quoted in U.S. dollars. Additionally, trading on the OTCQX® Best Market provides transparent trading for U.S. investors. Because Tornado’s Shares are listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable us to utilize our Canadian reporting to make our information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX®, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Trading on OTCQX® is an important step for the Company as we continue to grow and increase shareholder value,” said Brett Newton, President and CEO of Tornado. “Trading on the OTCQX® will make it easier for U.S. investors to invest in Tornado by eliminating the requirement for a Canadian trading account and will also promote greater liquidity for our Shares.”

The Company’s Shares will continue to trade on the TSX-V under the symbol “TGH”.

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

Tornado is a pioneer and leader in the vacuum truck industry and has been a choice of oilfield and utility professionals with over 1,000 hydrovacs sold since 2005. The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks as well as provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. It sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial construction and oil and gas markets. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water and vacuum to safely penetrate and cut soil to expose critical infrastructure for repair and installation without damage. Hydrovac excavation methods are quickly becoming a standard in the North America to safely excavate in urban areas and around critical infrastructure greatly reducing infrastructure damage and related fatalities. In China, the Company’s subsidiary is used principally to source certain parts to the Company’s North America operations.

For more information about Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com or contact:

Brett Newton

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 522-6390

Email: bnewton@tghl.ca

Advisory

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of the words “anticipates”, “should”, ‘‘may”, “expected”, “expects”, “believes” and other words of a similar nature are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Tornado believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements include the statement with respect to: (i) management’s belief that the Company will continue to grow and increase shareholder value; (ii) management’s belief that trading on OTCQX® will make it easier for our U.S. investors to invest in Tornado; and (iii) management’s belief that trading on the OTCQX® will promote greater liquidity for our Shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Tornado’s expectations as of the date hereof, and are subject to change after such date. Tornado disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities regulations.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



