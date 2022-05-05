Patriot Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $800,000; continued growth in loans and deposits

STAMFORD, Conn., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $800,000, or $0.20 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to a net income of $854,000, or $0.22 basic and diluted earnings per share reported in the first quarter of 2021. The prior year first quarter results included the recognition of an employee retention tax credit (ERC) of $843,000, while no ERC was recognized in the first quarter of 2022.

Along with reporting a substantial improvement net interest income and strong earnings, the Bank reported loan growth of 4.6% and deposit growth of 4.2% for the quarter. Net interest margin improved to 3.06% for the first quarter of 2022. The Bank’s prepaid debit card program continues to be an increasing, low-cost funding source and has nearly tripled in size to $146.8 million as of March 31, 2022, from the $50.0 million in July 2020. The portfolio growth provides a substantial improvement to the Bank’s net interest margin and overall funding costs.  

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: “The Bank experienced strong earnings and asset generation in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, margin expansion and continued improvement in nonperforming assets contributed to the outcome for the quarter. The Bank continues to focus on solid asset generation and its cost of funds as we navigate the current economic cycle.”

Michael Carrazza, Patriot’s Chairman added, “Patriot is on a strong earnings trajectory as exhibited by the demonstrable improvement in business line growth and pre-tax income. The financial performance and internal preparation are supportive toward the pending merger transaction with American Challenger Development Corp (“American Challenger”), which is nearing the final stages of its process. The merger transaction remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.”

Financial Results:

As of March 31, 2022, total assets increased $27.0 million to $975.5 million, as compared to $948.5 million on December 31, 2021, primarily due to increase in net loans which increased from $729.6 million on December 31, 2021, to $763.6 million on March 31, 2022. Total deposits increased from $748.6 million on December 31, 2021, to 779.8 million on March 31, 2022.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $6.8 million, versus $6.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, with the increase primarily attributable to the growth in the loan portfolio over the past year.

The Bank’s net interest margin showed continued improvement, with an increase to 3.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with 2.99% for the first quarter of 2021.

No provision for loan losses was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, due to stability and improvement in classified loans. As of March 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was 1.26% of total loans, compared with 1.34% on December 31, 2021.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $814,000, versus $442,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in the current quarter was primarily attributable to gains from sales of SBA loans totaled $208,000 along with higher non-interest income from the prepaid card program.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $6.4 million, versus $5.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The 2021 first quarter included an employee retention credit in the amount of $843,000. The organization was no longer eligible for the Employee Retention Credits under the CARES Act program in 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a provision for income taxes of $311,000 was recorded, compared to a provision for income taxes of $319,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, shareholders’ equity was $62.7 million, compared with $67.3 million on December 31, 2021. Patriot’s book value per share was $15.84 on March 31, 2022, compared with $17.02 on December 31, 2021. The change was attributable to a decline in the market value of the Bank’s investment portfolio during the quarter associated with rising market interest rates.

About the Company:

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 28th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full-service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot’s philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)     
        
        
(In thousands)March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
        
Assets      
Cash and due from banks:     
Noninterest bearing deposits and cash$9,026  $3,264  $2,593 
Interest bearing deposits 35,290   43,781   81,681 
  Total cash and cash equivalents 44,316   47,045   84,274 
Investment securities:     
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 83,260   94,341   57,893 
Other investments, at cost 4,450   4,450   4,450 
  Total investment securities 87,710   98,791   62,343 
        
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 2,869   2,843   2,744 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,184   4,184   4,503 
        
Gross loans receivable 773,339   739,488   676,676 
Allowance for loan losses (9,737)  (9,905)  (10,426)
 Net loans receivable 763,602   729,583   666,250 
        
SBA loans held for sale 5,820   3,129   2,829 
Accrued interest and dividends receivable 5,596   5,822   6,270 
Premises and equipment, net 31,269   31,500   33,128 
Other real estate owned -   -   1,216 
Deferred tax asset 13,755   12,146   11,274 
Goodwill 1,107   1,107   1,107 
Core deposit intangible, net 284   296   331 
Other assets 14,992   12,035   9,919 
 Total assets$ 975,504  $ 948,481  $ 886,188 
        
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
 Noninterest bearing deposits$237,825  $226,713  $173,520 
 Interest bearing deposits 542,024   521,849   519,358 
  Total deposits 779,849   748,562   692,878 
        
Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings 90,000   90,000   90,000 
Senior notes, net 12,000   12,000   11,946 
Subordinated debt, net 9,818   9,811   9,789 
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net 8,121   8,119   8,112 
Note payable 740   791   943 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,574   1,101   2,158 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,719   10,753   6,425 
  Total liabilities 912,821   881,137   822,251 
        
Commitments and Contingencies -   -   - 
        
Shareholders' equity     
Preferred stock -   -   - 
Common stock 106,500   106,479   106,363 
Accumulated deficit (36,698)  (37,498)  (41,738)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,119)  (1,637)  (688)
  Total shareholders' equity 62,683   67,344   63,937 
        
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$ 975,504  $ 948,481  $ 886,188 
        


PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)    
        
   Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
        
Interest and Dividend Income     
 Interest and fees on loans$7,664 $7,916  $7,743
 Interest on investment securities 570  502   310
 Dividends on investment securities 65  73   34
 Other interest income 21  22   24
  Total interest and dividend income 8,320  8,513   8,111
        
Interest Expense     
 Interest on deposits 409  387   785
 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 737  756   733
 Interest on senior debt 210  227   229
 Interest on subordinated debt 234  233   234
 Interest on note payable and other 4  3   4
  Total interest expense 1,594  1,606   1,985
        
  Net interest income 6,726  6,907   6,126
        
(Credit) provision for loan losses -  (200)  -
        
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,726  7,107   6,126
        
Non-interest Income     
 Loan application, inspection and processing fees 87  54   63
 Deposit fees and service charges 64  61   65
 Gains on sale of loans 208  1,534   94
 Rental income 192  143   130
 Loss on sale of investment securities -  (43)  -
 Other income 263  556   90
  Total non-interest income 814  2,305   442
        
Non-interest Expense     
 Salaries and benefits 3,346  3,583   2,216
 Occupancy and equipment expenses 836  900   920
 Data processing expenses 330  363   350
 Professional and other outside services 789  956   852
 Project expenses, net 52  1,867   10
 Advertising and promotional expenses 68  39   62
 Loan administration and processing expenses 105  73   24
 Regulatory assessments 174  258   228
 Insurance expenses 77  66   60
 Communications, stationary and supplies 135  154   145
 Other operating expenses 517  520   528
  Total non-interest expense 6,429  8,779   5,395
        
  Income before income taxes 1,111  633   1,173
        
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 311  (1,262)  319
  Net income$800 $1,895  $854
        
  Basic earnings per share$0.20 $0.48  $0.22
  Diluted earnings per share$0.20 $0.48  $0.22
        


FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA      
          
     Three Months Ended
   (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
          
Quarterly Performance Data:      
          
  Net income $800  $1,895  $854 
  Return on Average Assets  0.34%  0.79%  0.39%
  Return on Average Equity  4.88%  11.21%  5.42%
  Net Interest Margin  3.06%  3.05%  2.99%
  Efficiency Ratio  85.27%  95.30%  82.14%
  Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs  84.58%  75.03%  81.99%
  % increase (decrease) in loans  4.58%  3.49%  -7.33%
  % increase in deposits  4.18%  1.89%  1.05%
  % increase in deposits excluding brokered deposits  1.83%  3.38%  4.66%
          
Asset Quality:      
  Nonaccrual loans $23,466  $23,095  $24,587 
  Other real estate owned $-  $-  $1,216 
  Total nonperforming assets $23,466  $23,095  $25,803 
          
  Nonaccrual loans / loans  3.03%  3.12%  3.63%
  Nonperforming assets / assets  2.41%  2.43%  2.91%
  Allowance for loan losses $9,737  $9,905  $10,426 
          
  Allowance for loan losses / loans  1.26%  1.34%  1.54%
  Allowance / nonaccrual loans  41.49%  42.89%  42.40%
          
  Gross loan charge-offs $185  $-  $272 
  Gross loan (recoveries) $(17) $(25) $(114)
  Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $168  $(25) $158 
          
Capital Data and Capital Ratios      
  Book value per share (1) $15.84  $17.02  $16.21 
          
  Shares outstanding  3,956,492   3,956,492   3,944,272 
          
  Bank Leverage Ratio  9.94%  9.86%  10.12%
          
 (1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.    
          
          
          
Deposits:      
   (In thousands)      
     March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
 Non-interest bearing:      
 Non-interest bearing $120,835  $127,420  $104,766 
 Prepaid DDA  116,990   99,293   68,754 
  Total non-interest bearing  237,825   226,713   173,520 
          
 Interest bearing:      
 NOW  42,272   34,741   34,433 
 Savings  105,871   109,744   103,025 
 Money market  117,049   113,428   128,069 
 Money market - prepaid deposits  29,770   51,090   3,775 
 Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000  158,625   142,246   165,130 
 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater  53,513   53,584   66,470 
 Brokered deposits  34,924   17,016   18,456 
  Total Interest bearing  542,024   521,849   519,358 
          
  Total Deposits $779,849  $748,562  $692,878 
          
  Total Prepaid deposits $146,760  $150,383  $72,529 
          
   Total deposits excluding brokered deposits $744,925  $731,546  $674,422 
          