Heightening Data communication opening Growth Avenues for Optical Interconnect Market, reaching US$ 37.6 Billion in 2032

United States, Rockville, MD, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global optical interconnect market is expected to reach US$ 37.6 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%, concludes a recently published report by Fact.MR. As of 2022, the market is poised to reach US$ 11.6 Billion, yielding a dollar opportunity worth US$ 26.0 Billion throughout the forthcoming decade. Advancements in information technology have pushed sales to new heights.



Demand expanded significantly from 2015 to 2021, registering a growth rate of 13.8% to be valued at US$ 10.2 Billion. Due to the rapid growth of the information technology (IT) sector along with the introduction of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for high data transmission and bandwidth communication increases demand for optical interconnect significantly.

The growth of the market is anticipated to the increasing deployment of data centre across the globe. Most companies and government rely on data centres to deliver a business value greater than their cost. Increasing technological advances in machine learning also growing adoption of cloud services, artificial intelligence and deep learning will positively affect the growth of the optical interconnect market.

Increasing data traffic also show rise in demand of optic interconnect market. Cloud computing and data analytics have increased investments on large data centers which would possibly contribute to the increment in adoption of the optical interconnection. These trends are likely to provide traction to the optical interconnect market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global optical interconnect market to flourish 3.2x from 2022 to 2032

U.S to emerge as the dominant optical interconnect market, reaching US$ 12.7 Billion by 2032

China to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 11.7% across the decade

South Korea, U.K & Japan are likely to yield $ opportunities worth US$ 1.3 Billion, US$ 1.7 Billion and US$ 2.1 Billion respectively

By fiber mode, multimode fiber to register maximum optical interconnect usage, growing at a 12.1% CAGR

Data communication to emerge as the top application category, growing at a rate of 12.2 % through 2032

“Growing adoption of AI, machine learning, and IoT globally in IT sector, and increasing demand for internet services across the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors stimulating demand for optical interconnect market,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of optical Interconnect market are eyeing technological innovations in order to provide the most accurate and precise system arrangements to their customers. As the threat of technology looms large over the world, companies are forging collaborative agreements with government entities to enhance their presence across major geographies. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In April 2020, NVIDIA Corporation acquired a US-based provider of optical interconnects Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Through this acquisition, NVIDIA Corporation combines it datacenter with high-performance networking technologies of Mellanox.

In December 2020, Corning Inc. expand its Cabarrus County fiber optic cable plant in Concord, by spending USD 450, this will generate new jobs and make it the largest facility of its type in the world.

In November 2020, Ayar Labs makes chip solutions based on optical networking principal's architecture raised USD 35 million. This funding will be used to continue developing its product and working on further commercialization says CEO of company. Mainly the company works for next generation computing technology.





Key Segments Covered in the Optical Interconnect Market Study

Optical Interconnect Market by Product Type : Optical Interconnect Cable Assemblies Indoor Cable Assemblies Outdoor Cable Assemblies Active Optical Cables Multi-Source Agreements Optical Interconnect Connectors LC Connectors SC Connectors ST Connectors MPO/MTO Connectors Optical Transceivers Free Space Optics, Fiber and Waveguides Silicon Photonics PIC-based Interconnects Optical Engines

Optical Interconnect Market by Interconnect Level : Metro and Long-haul Optical Interconnect Board-to-Board and Rack-level Optical Interconnect Chip- and Board-level Optical Interconnect

Optical Interconnect Market by Fiber Mode : Single Mode Fiber Multimode Fiber

Optical Interconnect Market by Data Rate : Less than 10 Gbps 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps More than 100 Gbps

Optical Interconnect Market by Application : Data Communication Telecommunication Others

Optical Interconnect Market by Distance : Less than 1 Km 1 Km to 10 Km 11 Km to 100 Km More than 100 Km

Optical Interconnect Market by Region : North America Europe Asia pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America







Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global optical interconnect market, presenting historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Category (Cable Assemblies, Connectors, Optical Transceivers, Free Space Optics, Fiber, and Waveguides, Silicon Photonics, PIC-based Interconnects, Optical Engines), by Interconnect Level (Metro and Long-haul Optical Interconnect, Board-to-Board and Rack-level Optical Interconnect, Chip- and Board-level Optical Interconnect)by Fiber Mode(Single mode fiber, Multimode fiber)by Date rate(Less than 10 Gbps, 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps, 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps, More than 100 Gbps) by Distance(Less than 1 km, 1 km to 10 km, 11 km to 100 km, More than 100 km) across five major regions (North America, , Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

Our ICT consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the ICT sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global ICT industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

