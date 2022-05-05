Great Elm Group Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GEG,” or “Great Elm”), (NASDAQ: GEG), a diversified holding company, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Acquisition of Monomoy REIT Management Agreements for $10 million

Transformative transaction for GEG’s Investment Management Business detailed in a separate press release issued today

Furthers GEG’s Strategy of Adding a Long-Duration Capital Vehicle More Than Doubling AUM and Leveraging GEG’s Resources and Tax Attributes

Transaction Contemplates Growth Investment into Monomoy REIT of up to $30 Million

Acquisition was Unanimously Approved by GEG’s disinterested Directors and special committee

Filed S-1 Registration Statement for a Senior Unsecured Note offering

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Operating and Financial Highlights

(All comparisons versus the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Consolidated:

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter was $16.6 million, compared to $13.8 million.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter was $6.1 million, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $2.8 million.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $1.0 million, compared to $2.2 million.

As of June 30, 2021, we had approximately $952 million of net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards for federal income tax purposes.

Investment Management (IM):

IM grew total revenue for the third quarter by 35.7% to $1.0 million, compared to $0.7 million.

IM net loss for the third quarter was $4.0 million, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million.

IM recognized Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.4) million for the third quarter, compared to approximately breakeven for the prior-year period.



Operating Companies:

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) grew total revenue for the third quarter by 19.2% to $15.6 million, compared to $13.1 million, driven by strong resupply sales despite challenging pandemic-related conditions.

DME net loss for the third quarter was $6.6 million, compared to a net loss of $5.1 million. These losses include $5.6 million and $4.8 million, respectively, in intercompany charges related to the valuation of an embedded derivative that eliminates in consolidation.

DME Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $2.5 million, compared to $3.4 million. Exclusive of CARES Act stimulus received in the prior-year period, this represents an improvement of $1.4 million.

DME total revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 month period ended March 31, 2022 were $62.3 million, $2.3 million and $14.6 million, respectively, compared to $56.2 million, ($5.6) million and $15.0 million.

Management Commentary

Peter A. Reed, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We have taken steps to execute on our strategy of growing the management of long duration capital vehicles. Today’s announcement of the Monomoy transaction exemplifies this strategy. In addition, we have taken steps to grow GECC and its specialty finance platform, including the acquisition of Sterling Commercial Credit in the quarter. Our financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 reinforced the benefits of our unique and diversified business model, spanning long-term investments in high-quality, growing operating companies in addition to our differentiated investment management platform. Our investment in DME continues to perform well despite challenging supply chain conditions.”

Alignment of Interest

A distinct attribute of Great Elm is the particularly strong alignment of interest among shareholders and the employees, directors, and other insiders of Great Elm. As of March 31, 2022, Great Elm’s employees and directors (including funds under their management) collectively own or manage approximately 30% of GEG’s total outstanding shares.

Financial Review

Discussion of Financial Results by Segment for the Fiscal Quarter ended March 31, 2022

Great Elm is a holding company with two operating segments: Operating Companies and Investment Management, with General Corporate representing unallocated costs and activity to arrive at consolidated operations.

Investment Management

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, IM reported total revenue of $1.0 million, compared to $0.7 million during the same period in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter was higher due to an increase in the average assets on which such fees are calculated through growth of GECC and our private fund GESOF, which was launched in February 2021.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, IM recognized a net loss of $4.0 million, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million during the same period in the prior year. The net loss increased primarily due to higher unrealized losses on our investment in GECC common shares during the period. We mark-to-market our investment in GECC and underlying investments of consolidated funds by reference to the closing price of related investments on Nasdaq or other exchanges, as applicable, as of each period end.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, IM recognized Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.4) million compared to approximately breakeven for the same period in the prior year. Increased revenue was more than offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses due to an increase in allocated payroll costs, bonus accruals and consulting fees.

Operating Companies

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, DME reported $15.6 million in total revenue, compared to $13.1 million during the same period in the prior year. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to contributions from the previously acquisitions of AMPM in March 2021 and of MedOne in August 2021. Revenue continues to be impacted by supply chain issues, though our DME business maintains a large backlog of patients seeking PAP treatments.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, DME recognized a net loss of $6.6 million, compared to net loss of $5.1 million for the same period in the prior year. These losses include charges of $5.6 million and $4.8 million, respectively, related to changes in value of an embedded derivative on an intercompany instrument held by the Corporate segment, which eliminate in consolidation. Moreover, year-over-year comparisons were impacted by meaningful Employee Retention Tax Credits in the prior period as the prior period includes $2.3 million in benefits received under the CARES Act. Excluding these credits, segment profitability significantly improved versus the prior-year quarter.

Normalized for these items, the remaining improvement of $1.6 million in net loss compared to the same period in the prior year is attributed largely due to revenue growth combined with ongoing expense management.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, DME Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million, compared to $3.4 million in the prior-year period. As noted, the prior period includes $2.3 million in benefits received under the CARES Act, whereas no such benefit was received in the current period.

General Corporate

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, General Corporate recognized $0.2 million in revenue, approximately unchanged from the same period in the prior year. Revenue at General Corporate consists of management fees charged to subsidiaries and eliminate in consolidation.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, General Corporate recognized net income from continuing operations of $4.5 million, compared to net income from continuing operations of $3.0 million during the same period in the prior year. $0.8 million of the year-over-year variance can be attributed to the change in value of an embedded derivative on an intercompany instrument issued by the Operating Companies segment, which eliminates in consolidation. The remaining improvement is primarily related to dividends and unrealized gains from our existing investment in Monomoy REIT.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, General Corporate recognized ($1.2) million of Adjusted EBITDA, approximately unchanged from Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.2) million during the same period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call & Webcast Information

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: Operating Companies and Investment Management. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are “forward-looking” statements, including statements regarding revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, expected growth, profitability, acquisition opportunities and outlook involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or collectively impact the matters described herein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and represent Great Elm’s assumptions and expectations in light of currently available information. These statements involve risks, variables and uncertainties, and Great Elm’s actual performance results may differ from those projected, and any such differences may be material. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from Great Elm’s expectations, please see Great Elm’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Additional information relating to Great Elm’s financial position and results of operations is also contained in Great Elm’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and available for download at its website www.greatelmgroup.com or at the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Please note that previously reported amounts below have been recast to 1) reflect the operations of our real estate business as discontinued operations; 2) reflect the full retrospective adoption of ASU 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity; and 3) conform with current segment organization.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC, and in public disclosures, of financial measures that are not in accordance with US GAAP, such as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA is derived from methodologies other than in accordance with US GAAP. Great Elm believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure for investors to use in evaluating Great Elm’s businesses. In addition, Great Elm’s management reviews Adjusted EBITDA as they evaluate acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it either in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analyzing Great Elm’s results as reported under US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures reported by Great Elm may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Included in the financial tables below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, net income.

Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

ASSETS March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,746 $ 24,382 Accounts receivable 7,684 6,518 Related party receivables 1,392 1,665 Investments, at fair value (cost $44,845 and $45,326, respectively) 19,160 24,044 Inventories 949 1,066 Prepaid and other current assets 1,007 3,791 Assets of Consolidated Funds Investments, at fair value (cost $11,726 and $26,814, respectively) 11,340 26,490 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,708 578 Total current assets 65,586 88,534 Property and equipment, net 613 981 Equipment held for rental, net 6,810 7,391 Identifiable intangible assets, net 7,733 8,928 Goodwill 52,463 50,536 Right of use assets 4,024 5,241 Other assets 236 258 Total assets $ 137,465 $ 161,869 LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,635 $ 5,521 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,044 6,955 Deferred revenue 1,420 4,438 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,663 1,920 Current portion of capitalized equipment financing 2,711 1,974 Liabilities of Consolidated Funds- accrued expenses and other 93 12,197 Total current liabilities 17,566 33,005 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,587 3,596 Convertible notes (face value $35,205 and $34,346, respectively, including $16,637 and $16,231, respectively, held by related parties) 34,278 33,333 Equipment financing debt, net of current portion - 67 Redeemable preferred stock of subsidiaries (held by related parties, face value $37,018) 35,694 35,529 Other liabilities 360 915 Total liabilities 90,485 106,445 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 18) Contingently redeemable non-controlling interest 2,262 2,639 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized and zero outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 27,464,767 shares issued and

26,963,203 outstanding at March 31, 2022; and 26,613,913 shares issued and 25,948,100

outstanding at June 30, 2021 27 26 Additional paid-in-capital 3,309,704 3,307,613 Accumulated deficit (3,274,750 ) (3,264,403 ) Total Great Elm Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 34,981 43,236 Non-controlling interests 9,737 9,549 Total stockholders' equity 44,718 52,785 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 137,465 $ 161,869

Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

For the three months ended

March 31, For the nine months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Durable medical equipment sales and services revenue $ 10,359 $ 8,606 $ 30,712 $ 27,363 Durable medical equipment rental income 5,275 4,511 16,205 14,907 Investment management revenues 988 728 2,992 2,261 Total revenues 16,622 13,845 49,909 44,531 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of durable medical equipment sold and services 4,362 3,806 12,731 12,716 Cost of durable medical equipment rentals(1) 1,708 1,657 5,292 5,193 Durable medical equipment other operating expenses(2) 8,758 6,084 23,551 21,834 Investment management expenses 1,592 904 4,748 2,546 Depreciation and amortization 517 618 1,631 1,799 Selling, general and administrative(3) 1,582 1,854 4,620 4,582 Expenses of Consolidated Funds 42 19 139 27 Total operating costs and expenses 18,561 14,942 52,712 48,697 Operating loss (1,939 ) (1,097 ) (2,803 ) (4,166 ) Dividends and interest income 642 554 1,939 2,408 Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments (3,220 ) (1,112 ) (5,055 ) (454 ) Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments of Consolidated Funds (284 ) 155 (279 ) 221 Interest expense (1,354 ) (1,361 ) (4,078 ) (3,607 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (1,866 ) Other income, net - - 2 30 Loss from continuing operations, before income taxes (6,155 ) (2,861 ) (10,274 ) (7,434 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 20 43 86 (6 ) Loss from continuing operations (6,135 ) (2,818 ) (10,188 ) (7,440 ) Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 73 - 211 Net loss $ (6,135 ) $ (2,745 ) $ (10,188 ) $ (7,229 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, continuing operations (226 ) (173 ) 159 (907 ) Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, discontinued operations - 15 - 45 Net loss attributable to Great Elm Group, Inc. $ (5,909 ) $ (2,587 ) $ (10,347 ) $ (6,367 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share from: Continuing operations $ (0.22 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.25 ) Discontinued operations - 0.00 - (0.00 ) Net loss $ (0.22 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 26,842 25,757 26,963 25,669 Diluted 26,842 25,757 26,963 25,669 (1) Includes depreciation expense of: 1,575 1,478 4,860 4,683 (2) Net of CARES Act Stimulus of: - 2,275 2,321 2,275 (3) Net of CARES Act Stimulus of: - - 84 -

Great Elm Group, Inc.

Reconciliation from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA - Quarterly

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 $ in thousands Durable Medical

Equipment Investment

Management General Corporate Consolidated EBITDA: Net income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ (6,620 ) $ (3,981 ) $ 4,466 $ (6,135 ) Interest expense 1,269 24 1,263 2,556 Interest income from preferred stock - - (1,202 ) (1,202 ) Depreciation & amortization 2,003 89 - 2,092 Tax expense (benefit) - - (20 ) (20 ) EBITDA (3,348 ) (3,868 ) 4,507 (2,709 ) Adjusted EBITDA Non-cash compensation - 262 316 578 Change in contingent consideration 68 - - 68 Dividend income - (548 ) (96 ) (644 ) (Gains) / losses on investments - 3,770 (266 ) 3,504 Other (income) expense 5,612 - (5,612 ) - Transaction and integration related costs (2) 63 - 92 155 DME management and monitoring fees 117 - (117 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,512 $ (384 ) $ (1,176 ) $ 952





For the three months ended March 31, 2021 $ in thousands Durable Medical

Equipment Investment

Management (1) General Corporate (1) Consolidated EBITDA: Net income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ (5,059 ) $ (732 ) $ 2,973 $ (2,818 ) Interest expense 1,280 25 1,287 2,592 Interest income from preferred stock - - (1,168 ) (1,168 ) Depreciation & amortization 1,986 109 1 2,096 Tax expense (benefit) - - (43 ) (43 ) EBITDA (1,793 ) (598 ) 3,050 659 Adjusted EBITDA Non-cash compensation - 181 470 651 GECC dividend income - (554 ) - (554 ) GECC unrealized (gains) / losses - 984 - 984 Other (income) expense 4,795 - (4,795 ) - Transaction and integration related costs (2) 380 - 155 535 DME management and monitoring fees 46 - (46 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,428 $ 13 $ (1,166 ) $ 2,275





For the nine months ended March 31, 2022 $ in thousands Durable Medical

Equipment Investment

Management General Corporate Consolidated EBITDA: Net income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ (3,601 ) $ (6,752 ) $ 165 $ (10,188 ) Interest expense 3,845 72 3,801 7,718 Interest income on preferred stock - - (3,640 ) (3,640 ) Depreciation & amortization 6,185 306 1 6,492 Tax expense (benefit) - - (86 ) (86 ) EBITDA $ 6,429 $ (6,374 ) $ 241 $ 296 Adjusted EBITDA Non-cash compensation - 1,604 968 2,572 Change in contingent consideration (380 ) - - (380 ) Dividend income - (1,651 ) (288 ) (1,939 ) (Gains) / Losses on investments - 6,130 (796 ) 5,334 Other (income) expense 3,468 - (3,470 ) (2 ) Transaction and integration costs (2) 458 - 311 769 DME management and monitoring fees 307 - (307 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,282 $ (291 ) $ (3,341 ) $ 6,650





For the nine months ended March 31, 2021 $ in thousands Durable Medical

Equipment Investment

Management (1) General Corporate (1) Consolidated EBITDA: Net income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ (8,395 ) $ 1,415 $ (459 ) $ (7,439 ) Interest expense 2,676 76 2,086 4,838 Interest income on preferred stock - - (1,168 ) (1,168 ) Depreciation & amortization 6,116 364 2 6,482 Tax expense (benefit) - - 6 6 EBITDA 397 1,855 467 2,718 Adjusted EBITDA Non-cash compensation - 572 793 1,365 Change in contingent consideration - - - - Dividend income - (2,400 ) - (2,400 ) (Gains) / losses on investments - 260 - 260 Other (income) expense 4,765 - (4,795 ) (30 ) Transaction and integration related costs (2) 780 - 417 1,197 Extinguishment of debt 1,866 1,866 Location closure 54 - - 54 DME management and monitoring fees 224 - (182 ) 42 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,086 $ 287 $ (3,300 ) $ 5,072 (1) Previously reported prior year amounts have been recast to reflect the full retrospective adoption of ASU 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity; and to conform with current segment organization. (2) Transaction and integration related costs include costs to acquire and integrate acquired businesses.







