Aible to Participate in the 'Bake-Off' Session at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, May 9-11 in London

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aible, the only enterprise AI solution that guarantees impact in one month, is proud to announce that it will participate in the "Bake-Off" at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, held on May 9-11 in London. The summit brings together leading technology companies to address the most significant challenges that data analytics and data science leaders face as they build the organizations of the future. Aible recently scored highest for the AutoML Use Case in 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report for Cloud AI Developer Services.

Aible is a Silver Sponsor of the Gartner Summit and is one of three data and analytics vendors selected to participate in the Bake-Off for Data Science and Machine Learning based on market interest. The Bake-Off enables attendees to see data science and machine learning platforms in action in a controlled setting based on scripted demos. This session helps prospective buyers and influencers understand key points of differentiation and helps buyers more effectively conduct their own scripted demos and proofs of concepts.

Bake-Off participants were selected based on market interest and Aible's participation is further validation of its innovative technology and approach. Aible has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ Cloud AI Developer Services for two consecutive years. Aible also scored highest for the AutoML Use Case in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud AI Developer Services.

"I have always loved the Gartner bake-offs because they put vendors on a level playing field with the same data, in front of a live audience," said Arijit Sengupta, Founder and CEO, Aible. "We look forward to showing off what is unique about Aible that helps us repeatedly deliver tangible impact from AI in just 30 days. Guaranteed."

To set up a 1:1 session with Aible executives, click here.

Aible Unveils Initial Results of its Immediate Impact Program with Intel

At the Gartner event, Aible will also highlight case studies from its Immediate Impact Program, a collaboration with Intel that is helping enterprises fast-track benefits from advanced analytics and AI. The Intel and Aible collaboration combines the power of Aible's AI automation with the built-in AI acceleration of Intel Xeon Scalable processors to deliver peak performance and efficiencies across the machine learning lifecycle. Aible automates and eliminates data science and dev ops complexities, so end users instantly see significant performance gains securely in their own cloud accounts.

Among the Intel and Aible Immediate Impact Program success stories:

A Fortune 500 technology company used Aible to identify actionable insights for sales opportunities in a matter of days.

Another Fortune 500 Healthcare Provider found new insights in Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) data with a 20X improvement in speed to insight.

​​Nova Southeastern University used AI from Aible to potentially improve student retention by 17% in 15 days.

A multinational CPG company used Aible to identify ways to drive $10M in additional sales in just 17 days.

A global food company identified ways to reduce food wastage by more than 10% in 27 days using Aible.

A global manufacturer identified ways to reduce the impact of late shipments by more than $4M annually in just 17 days using Aible.

Another leading University used AI from Aible to mitigate student attrition by 12% in 30 days.

A leading Food & Beverage services company used Aible to identify actionable patterns and ways to improve sales efficiency by 5%.

More details about these can be found at www.aible.com.

Breakthrough Aible Products to be Showcased

Aible will showcase its breakthrough products - Aible Sense, Aible Explore, and Aible Optimize - that have taken real-world customers from overwhelming data to valuable data insights in hours and business impact in one month or less.

Aible Sense is designed to pinpoint the "gold" in data, quickly and easily, to make analytics, predictions, and data warehousing projects successful, with the lowest cost IT resources available - serverless and file storage. With no upfront effort, Aible Sense collects data securely, automatically performs data prep, cleansing and enrichment activities, structures the data for model training, and evaluates data readiness - with a single click.

Aible Explore enables enterprises to explore what drives the business and reveals valuable insights. With guided data exploration and augmented analytics, Aible Explore helps business users visually understand business drivers, uncover root causes, and identify contextual insights in minutes.

Aible Optimize enables teams to go from valuable insights to optimal actions with AI recommendations that help achieve strategic goals. Aible Optimize understands cost-benefit tradeoffs and capacity constraints unique to the business and shows exactly how the AI recommendations would impact the business. The AI recommendations surface right in existing enterprise systems, such as Salesforce. With connectors for the Boomi platform, enterprises can leverage Aible with 1500+ applications and technologies.

To learn more and see product demonstrations at the event or virtually, attendees can schedule time by clicking here.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on data and analytics trends at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2022, 22-24 August in Orlando, US, 19-21 April in Tokyo, Japan, 9-11 May in London, UK, 25-16 July in Sydney, Australia and 19-20 September in Mumbai, India. Follow news and updates from the conferences on Twitter using #GartnerDA.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Aible

Aible is the only enterprise AI solution that guarantees impact in one month. Aible meets CIOs, CDOs, and business teams wherever they are on their data journey — from data readiness and guided exploration with augmented analytics, to driving impact with optimized AI recommendations in end-user applications. With Aible, businesses go from raw data to valuable insights in hours and to measurable business impact in one month or less - guaranteed. Discover more about AI that guarantees impact in 30 days at www.aible.com.

Media Contact:

Leigh Anne Varney

la@varneybusiness.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment