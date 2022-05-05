Blink Charging Names Vitalie Stelea Vice President of Investor Relations

Mr. Stelea will lead Blink’s investor relations as the Company expands domestically and internationally

Miami Beach, FL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced Vitalie Stelea will join the company as Vice President of Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Stelea will be responsible for leading Blink’s investor relations strategy and communications.

Mr. Stelea will report directly to Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rama, who commented: “We are thrilled to have Vitalie join the Blink team and bring his extensive experience in both investor relations and within the automotive industry as Vice President of Investor Relations. His expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our business, both in the U.S. and abroad, and increase EV charging access for drivers everywhere.”

Mr. Stelea has more than 15 years of finance experience, nearly 10 of which have been spent in the automotive sector. He comes to Blink from Ford Motor Company, where he focused on developing and implementing the company’s investor relations strategy for electrification and vehicle software. While there, he was a key contributor to Ford’s 2021 Capital Markets Day which recently, was recognized as the “Best Investor Event” by Investor Relations Magazine. Mr. Stelea’s experience also includes investor and shareholder communications, message development and market analysis.

“The EV industry is at an exciting point, where OEMs are increasingly committing capital to affordable, mass adoption EVs, thus making way for the rapid growth of charging infrastructure,” said Mr. Stelea. “I’m excited to combine my experience in software and automotive at Blink and to be a part of this important expansion to accelerate the global transition to EVs.”

Prior to Ford, Mr. Stelea held positions at American Axle and Manufacturing, Compuware Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC. He holds an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a B.A. from Hillsdale College.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 18 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

