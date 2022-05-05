New AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series Processors Bring Leadership Performance and All-Day Battery Life to Chrome OS

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced new Ryzen™ 5000 C-Series processors, bringing “Zen 3” architecture to premium Chrome OS devices for work and collaboration. The new processors offer all-day battery lifei and leadership performance with up to eight high-performance x86 cores, the most available for Chrome OSii. These leadership AMD processors enable an expansion beyond education into the growing consumer and commercial Chrome OS markets.



With enhanced Radeon™ graphics, Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors for Chrome are expected to offer up to 67% faster responsivenessiii and up to 85% better graphics performanceiv than the previous generation. Wi-Fi® 6E and Bluetooth® 5.2 give users cutting-edge connectivity and more data bandwidth than ever before.

“AMD is raising the performance bar for modern Chromebooks,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client business unit, AMD. “With up to eight cores, the Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors give Chromebook users the flexibility to stay unplugged all day without sacrificing performance and productivity.”

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 C-Series Processors

MODEL CORES/ THREADS TDP

(Watts) BOOSTv /BASEFREQ. (GHz) GPU CORES CACHE (MB) AMD Ryzen™ 7 5825C 8C/16T 15W Up to 4.5GHz/2.0GHz 8 20 MB AMD Ryzen™ 5 5625C 6C/12T 15W Up to 4.3GHz/2.3GHz 7 19 MB AMD Ryzen™ 3 5425C 4C/8T 15W Up to 4.1GHz/2.7GHz 6 10 MB AMD Ryzen™ 3 5125C 2C/4T 15W Up to 3.0GHz/3.0GHz 3 9MB

AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors are coming soon in systems from major OEM partners in the consumer, education, and enterprise markets. The Ryzen 7 5825C processor will launch first in the HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise starting in June, enabling multi-tasking and incredible battery life for the hybrid workforce. Later this year, Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will bring productivity and collaboration to consumer and enterprise customers in a durable and efficient convertible design

Partner Quotes

“We are working closely with AMD to power a new generation of Chromebooks for the consumer and commercial markets,” said John Solomon, VP & General Manager of Chrome OS at Google. “These Chromebooks, with AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors, are designed for greater efficiency, reliable performance, and sustained battery life to enable increased collaborative productivity in Google Workspace and other business critical applications on Chrome OS.”

“We’re excited to feature the new AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors in the Acer Chromebook Spin 514,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. “This new generation of Chromebooks is a great example of what a collaborative industry partnership can bring—excellence in compute performance, graphics, battery life and design.”

“HP is committed to delivering innovative solutions for mission-critical workers and avid learners in today’s hybrid work environments,” said Alex Thatcher, Director of Cloud Client Planning, HP Inc. “Through our continued partnership with AMD, our new Ryzen-powered HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise will enable even more performance, efficiency and enhanced connectivity, delivering an exceptional experience no matter where and how you work and learn.”

Supporting Resources

Learn more about AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors here

Become a fan of AMD on Facebook

Follow AMD on Twitter



About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, Ryzen and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

i GD-173: AMD defines “All Day Battery Life” as at least 8 hours of continuous battery life. All battery life scores are approximate. Actual battery life will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: system configuration and software, settings, product use and age, and operating conditions.

ii BC-16: Based on internal analysis by AMD as of 04/10/2022 comparing an x86 AMD Ryzen™ 7 5825C mobile CPU with 8 high performance cores to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 and Intel Core i7-1165G7 mobile CPUs, each with 4 cores, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C processor with 8 ARM-based Cortex cores.

iii BC-7: Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 04/10/2022 on a AMD Chromebook customer reference board configured with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 5825C CPU (15W), Chrome OS Version: 100.0.4861.0 dev, Firmware Version: Google_Guybrush.14477.0.0 vs. an Lenovo ThinkPad Chromebook configured with a Ryzen™ 7 3700C Mobile processor, (15W), Chrome OS Version: 97.0.4692.77, Firmware Version: Google_Morphius.13434.356.0 using the WebXPRT 3 benchmark. Chromebook manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Performance may vary.

iv BC-3: Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 04/10/2022 on a AMD Chromebook customer reference board configured with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 5825C CPU (15W), Chrome OS Version: 100.0.4861.0 dev, Firmware Version: Google_Guybrush.14477.0.0 vs. an Lenovo ThinkPad Chromebook configured with a Ryzen™ 7 3700C Mobile processor, (15W), Chrome OS Version: 97.0.4692.77, Firmware Version: Google_Morphius.13434.356.0 using the Motion Mark 1.2 benchmark. Chromebook manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Performance may vary.

v Max boost for AMD Ryzen processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates.

Contact:

Stacy MacDiarmid

AMD Communications

(512) 658-2265

Stacy.MacDiarmid@amd.com