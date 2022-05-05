Resolutions Passed by Next Games’ Annual General Meeting and Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors

English Finnish

Next Games Corporation Company Release May 5, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (EEST)

The Annual General Meeting of Next Games Corporation (“Next Games” or the “Company”) was held on May 5, 2022 in Helsinki.

The General Meeting adopted the Financial Statements and granted discharge from liability to all members of the Board of Directors and the CEO for the financial year 2021. In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the General Meeting resolved that no dividend is paid for the financial year 2021. The General Meeting resolved to adopt the presented remuneration report for governing bodies.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The General Meeting resolved to amend Section 4 of the Company’s Articles of Association to be read as follows:

The company has a Board of Directors, consisting of at least three and a maximum of six members.

The term of office the members of the Board of Directors expires at the end of the next annual general meeting following the election.

Otherwise the Articles of Association remain unchanged.

The Board of Directors and the Auditor

The General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors is three. Emily Catlin, Madeleine de Cock Buning and Reg Thompson were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting resolved that no remuneration is paid to the members of the Board of Directors.

Authorized Public Accounting firm Deloitte Oy was re-elected as the Auditor of the Company. Authorized Public Accountant Mikko Lahtinen acts as the responsible Auditor of the Company. The remuneration of the Auditor is paid in accordance with a reasonable invoice approved by the Company.

Resolutions of the Board of Directors of Next Games

At its organizational meeting held after the General Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Reg Thompson as the Chair from among its members.

The Board of Directors resolved to disband the Company’s Board committees.

