Vaco Names Adam Rudman Managing Director of Direct Hire for Accounting and Finance

Los Angeles, California, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaco is pleased to announce the promotion of Adam Rudman to managing director and line of business lead of direct hire for accounting and finance.

Rudman, who joined Vaco in 2017, will be responsible for expanding Vaco’s team to best serve clients and candidates, navigating everchanging business needs throughout the greater Los Angeles market.

Rudman has nearly ten years of client service and recruiting expertise and specializes in accounting and finance positions, ranging from executive to mid-level and staff positions. Prior to Vaco, Rudman served as an executive recruiter for a national staffing firm specializing in contract and direct hire accounting and finance roles.

“We are thrilled to promote Adam, especially during today’s increasingly competitive hiring market,” said Frances Moreno, co-founder and managing partner, Vaco in Los Angeles. “Adam stands for excellence and his leading by example has made a positive impact. Adam’s relationship-driven approach and out-of-the-box thinking will continue Vaco’s growth trajectory and help our clients grow their teams in a competitive candidate-scarce hiring market.”

In his prior positions at Vaco, Rudman has helped expand the direct hire team, has consistently exceeded recruitment and business development goals, and was named Rookie of the Year his first year at Vaco. He, along with Joslyn Osborn, partner and national practice director at Vaco, will continue to deliver accounting and finance solutions for clients and candidates.

“Today, there is a large volume of open jobs, and many companies are looking for candidates with both the foundational capabilities and technical experience with systems and processes,” said Rudman. “In partnering with clients, I advise that the most important attributes to look for in a candidate are attitude and aptitude over hard skills because with the ability and willingness to learn and grow, compared to what they may lack in hard skills today, they will make up in stride tomorrow.”

Rudman is also active in the community and is involved with Ecological Service Project for beach clean-up projects in Venice, Calif. and supports children and teenagers in the community through Kidsave and EmpowHER Institute.

