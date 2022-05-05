The shares held by the member of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus

Kristina Siimar, who was approved as a member of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting of AS Merko Ehitus held on 4 May 2022, does not directly or indirectly own or control any shares of AS Merko Ehitus.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.