Paytronix Report: Restaurants and C-Stores Enter a ‘New Normal’ of Digital Ordering

33%: Orders that now come in through digital channels

55%: Digital orders that were for takeout as opposed to delivery or curbside

12.8%: Average tip paid by a delivery customer, vs 5% for takeout





NEWTON, Mass and LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food on Demand Conference – Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today published the Paytronix Order & Delivery Report 2022: Navigating the Digital New Normal, which finds that digital orders have risen to one-third of total restaurant and convenience store food orders, up from just 12% pre-pandemic. While in-store sales remain down by nearly half, digital orders have remained elevated at 113% of pre-pandemic levels.

Guests have shown their desire to order digitally. The Paytronix Order & Delivery Report 2022 delivers key trends in digital ordering that restaurants and c-stores can use today to make informed decisions about their off-premises strategy, tech stack, and customer journeys.

“Our ‘New Normal’ means the digital guest experience is no longer secondary to the physical experience, it’s front and center and marks one of the biggest changes I’ve seen in 20 years working with brands,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix. “The opportunity for brands to use artificial intelligence to make experiences more personalized is huge. Learning directly from guests, presenting them with recommendations that resonate and instantly responding to their feedback with a personalized message from the store manager, is elevating brands that rely on their ability to connect with their guests.”

Report findings include:

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 225 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .