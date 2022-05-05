Look Left Marketing Will Present SEO and Digital Marketing Strategies to Healthcare Companies at HITMC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Look Left Marketing , an enterprise technology public relations and digital content and marketing agency, announced today that Matt Raven, vice president and head of digital, will be speaking at Healthcare and IT Marketing Conference (HITMC) 2022 .



In his session titled, Optimizing Content to Fuel Organic Traffic Growth , Raven will discuss the science behind the art of content mapping for an inbound marketing plan and why brands must also incorporate SEO data to enhance their strategies.

The annual conference brings together the largest community of healthcare B2B and B2C marketers for focused sessions and networking. The session will take place on May 9 at 11:35 a.m. ET in Foxborough, MA. A summary of the top takeaways is available on the Look Left Marketing blog .

“Despite the time and resources spent developing assets, more than 90% of published content online never receives a single click,” says Raven. “As healthcare companies are becoming educators and publishers, they need to speak to both the buyers and the bots. My session will outline ways companies can successfully implement digital content strategies, and I’ll present an example of how we have accomplished this with our own clients.”

About Look Left Marketing

Look Left Marketing is a public relations and digital content marketing firm specializing in infrastructure technology. The Agency’s clients include some of the most innovative and disruptive companies in security, cloud, big data, open source, software-defined services, connectivity, health IT, AI and automation—all the bits and bytes that make the digital world smarter, faster and safer.