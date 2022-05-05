Coach Mike Krzyzewski to Keynote Applied Net 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and the Applied Client Network today announced that Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski will be the featured keynote speaker at Applied Net 2022. During his keynote, Coach K will map out a clear game plan for achieving success, motivating, leading and providing powerful strategies for building confidence, trust, communication and teamwork.

“Back in-person this year, we are thrilled to present our featured keynote to arm our members, customers and partners with valuable insights that can be taken back home to their organizations,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “This year’s keynote by Coach K will provide strategies and mentalities from a true winner, equipping our attendees with the tools they need to compete and win.”

Coach K is the passionate, dynamic and inspiring coach of Duke University men's basketball team who led Team USA to the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio. Closing a banner final year at Duke, he has compiled an incredible record of success as the NCAA Division 1 men’s all-time leader for wins as the first Division 1 men’s basketball coach to reach 1,200 wins, with an additional 35 NCAA tournament appearances, 12 Final Fours and five National Championships over 46 seasons as a head coach. In 2008 and in 2012, Coach K led the U.S. men’s basketball team to Olympic gold medals, becoming the first coach since Henry Iba (1964 & 1968) to accomplish that feat. In the 11 years of coaching the USA Team, he led them to 3 Olympic Gold Medals plus 2 World Championship Gold Medals in 2010 and 2014.

Coach K is the author of two New York Times best-sellers, including “Beyond Basketball: Coach K’s Keywords for Success.” He also recently released his third book, “The Gold Standard: Building a World-Class Team.” A 12-time National Coach of the Year, in 2011, Sports Illustrated named Coach K its Sportsman of the Year. Coach K has been honored by USA Basketball as the recipient or co-recipient of the USA Basketball National Coach of the Year Award. Coach K is also the executive-in-residence and Co-Founder at the Fuqua / Coach K Center on Leadership & Ethics at Duke University.

“More than ever, this year’s event is about the power of coming together in person to learn and inspire success in entirely new ways,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “There is no one more apt to talk about coming together and creating winning strategies than Coach K. We are thrilled to welcome such a decorated leader who will share with our attendees how they, too, can couple individual value with committed teamwork to create collective success.”

