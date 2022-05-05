Ideal Image Continues Rapid Expansion in California with Walnut Creek Opening

TAMPA, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, opened its second location in the Bay Area today, marking its sixth clinic opening in California in under a year. The opening of this new clinic in Walnut Creek will provide a convenient option for new and existing clients in and around the San Francisco area that are looking to invest in their health and confidence through accessible and affordable aesthetics. The clinic is located at 1661 Mt Diablo Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94596.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to grow our Ideal Image point of care network in California with the opening of our newest clinic in Walnut Creek,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “In the past year, we’ve opened six locations in the state of California alone, with even more local openings on the horizon in 2022. The demand for our services on the West Coast has been palpable, and we’ve continued to prioritize the market as we consider our expansion strategy coast to coast.”

As with all of Ideal Image’s clinics, this 1900 square foot space was designed with intentional neutrality, creating a calming and approachable feeling for the company’s diverse clientele. The clinic is located in Olympia Place, one of several popular retail destinations in Walnut Creek, and is situated alongside the best in local retail, dining and entertainment. Walnut Creek residents can visit their local clinic or explore Ideal Image’s virtual tele-aesthetics platform to consult with the company’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Specialists to develop a personalized treatment plan before even stepping foot inside the new space.

Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership which gives clients access to free treatments, exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and Botox at $8.90 per unit.

Ideal Image Walnut Creek is conveniently located and ready to work with customers to deliver results you can see, and confidence you can feel. Visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in the clinic.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.