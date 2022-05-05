Jim Westmoreland Joins Bank of Oak Ridge Board of Directors

OAK RIDGE, N.C., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge, (OTCPink: BKOR), announced the addition of Jim Westmoreland to the Board of Directors for the bank and the holding company.



“Jim’s wealth of experience and long-standing commitment to the Triad makes him a great asset and addition to our Board of Directors,” said Doug Boike, Board Chair. “We are honored that he will be joining us, and I look forward to serving with him in the coming years.”

“We are proud to expand our Board of Directors,” says Tom Wayne, CEO. “Jim’s knowledge and experience are very welcome at Bank of Oak Ridge and will strengthen the bank’s impact in our community.”

Westmoreland serves as the Interim Executive Director at Gateway Research Park, Inc. and oversees the development and operations of two 75-acre research campuses. He has more than 30 years of public and private sector experience. Prior to his role at Gateway Research Park, he served as City Manager of the City of Greensboro until retirement in 2018. Westmoreland received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University. He is also chair of NC Operation Lifesaver, an advisory council member for the Institute for Transportation Research and Education at NC State and serves locally on both the Greensboro Science Center and Greensboro Police Foundation boards.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield & Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

