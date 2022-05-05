Denise McNeil Joins Bank of Oak Ridge Board of Directors

OAK RIDGE, N.C., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge, (OTCPink: BKOR), announced the addition of Denise McNeil to the Board of Directors for the bank and the holding company.



“Denise brings the latest knowledge in financial institution technology,” said Doug Boike, Board Chair. “We are honored that she will be joining us, and I look forward to serving with her.”

“We are thrilled to grow our Board of Directors,” says Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Denise’s financial and technological expertise, along with her time advising and supporting Bank of Oak Ridge through our successful system upgrade in 2019 will provide valuable insight to our organization as we strive to deliver excellence for our clients, employees and shareholders.”

McNeil continues to lead Harper McNeil Inc. as founder for the past 27 years and president for the last 2 years. She has partnered with hundreds of financial institutions to help grow their companies through technology across the U.S. for banks up to $20 billion in assets. Prior to founding Harper McNeil, she began her career in community bank internal auditing. McNeil graduated from Appalachian State University with a BSBA in Accounting. She continues to be active in financial institution FinTech and supports the Entrepreneur program at Appalachian State University.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial wellbeing is easy, safe and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield & Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

