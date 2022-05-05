Magnus Financial Group Announces Drew Collins Has Joined the Firm as a Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Drew Collins, CFA®, MBA, has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director.

Prior to joining Magnus, Collins was a Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income at Greenwich Investment Management ("GIM"). While there, he was the Lead Manager for GIM's High Yield Tax-Exempt Bond Strategy, which received multiple PSN Top Guns awards from Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr in the Fixed Income Municipal universe for trailing three-year performance. Prior to joining GIM, Collins operated his own firm, DJC Capital Management, and prior to that, he was with Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (formerly TIAA-CREF), a retirement provider of financial services for the academic, research, medical, cultural and governmental industries, where he served as head of the organization's international active equity investments, co-Manager of the Stock Account and Lead Manager of the firm's Global Equities Account.

Collins was also the co-founder of Federated Global Investment Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Federated Investors (now Federated Hermes), one of the nation's largest mutual fund companies.

"We are thrilled that Drew has decided to join Magnus, bringing over 30 years of industry experience to our advisory team," said CEO Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®. "With the addition of Drew, we now have the capabilities of working with other wealth management firms to build, manage and grow their high yield tax-exempt bond business."

Collins graduated from Oberlin College with an A.B. in Economics and Government. He subsequently attended the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School where he received his Master's in Business Administration (MBA). Collins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment and insurance operations, research and trading, compliance and marketing.

