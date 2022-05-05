ClearDATA Named “Best Cloud Security Solution” For Second Consecutive Year in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearDATA® , healthcare’s largest managed cloud and security provider, today announced that for the second straight year it has been selected as “Best Cloud Security Solution” in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market. This win marks ClearDATA’s third year of being recognized by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards.



“Without technical controls, cloud security concerns remain a critical risk as ransomware attacks against healthcare become more prevalent,” said Darin Brannan, CEO and co-founder of ClearDATA. “Now, with the era of digital healthcare upon us, healthcare organizations depend on ClearDATA to secure their cloud environments, de-risking advanced cloud-based capabilities like AI without compromising patient data. This recognition of Best Cloud Security Solution further validates why ClearDATA’s services are essential in today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape, giving our clients the peace of mind to innovate at the speed of healthcare.”

ClearDATA accelerates the industry’s journey to the cloud while protecting its data — operationalizing healthcare organizations’ (HCOs’) privacy and security, and expediting their digital transformation. The company’s healthcare-specific services — powered by their leading CyberHealth™SaaS platform — offer a trifecta of benefits: protecting healthcare data in the cloud while minimizing false positives and decreasing response times; automatically preventing, detecting and remediating compliance drift and PHI security gaps; and integrated privacy and security controls.

In addition, ClearDATA actively maintains a list of nearly 500 valid attack sources for clients to enhance on-prem blacklists.

“With the migration of data to the cloud and the evolving nature of cloud services, workloads can easily fall out of compliance, inadvertently exposing thousands of patient records. Meanwhile, healthcare data is not only the most targeted and vulnerable data across all industries, it’s also the costliest,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “ClearDATA provides the critical framework that protects and enables healthcare’s IT modernization and adoption of the public cloud. Congratulations once again for winning ‘Best Cloud Security Solution.’”

To view the complete list of winners for the 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards, visit: medtechbreakthrough.com .

For more information about how ClearDATA’s managed health cloud services help HCOs protect their data — so they can achieve their most ambitious cloud objectives — visit cleardata.com .

About ClearDATA

Cloud Catalyst. Healthcare Protector.

ClearDATA is healthcare’s largest managed cloud and security provider, enabled by our powerful CyberHealth™ platform. Its solutions operationalize compliance, privacy and security for the healthcare ecosystem in the public cloud. To learn more about how ClearDATA delivers a secure and scalable healthcare cloud, visit cleardata.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .