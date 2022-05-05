Group RMC Announces Appointment of Winthrop H. Smith Jr. to Its Advisory Board

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group RMC - the private partnership co-investment company focused primarily on commercial real estate in the Midwestern and Southern United States - is excited to announce that former Chairman of Merrill Lynch International and distinguished author Win Smith is joining its advisory board ahead of expansion plans in 2022.

Win Smith's illustrious 27-year career at Merrill Lynch culminated in his Chairman role where he oversaw the firm's global growth. He later authored "Catching Lightning in a Bottle: How Merrill Lynch Revolutionized the Financial World" while serving on the boards of AGF Canada, the Richardson Financial Group, and Richardson GMP. Win also served as Director of Eaton Vance Corporation until it was acquired by Morgan Stanley in 2021.

Mr. Smith, who received his MBA from Wharton in 1974, brings valuable experience and expertise to Group RMC, which owns some 21 million square feet of property across 14 states. His joining the board coincides with the group's expansion into new initiatives, including ground lease origination and partnership co-investments outside of real estate. He will also play an integral role in Group RMC's upcoming national and international expansion plans with office openings in Miami and Sarasota, Florida, and in London, UK, later this year.

For more information on Group RMC, please visit GroupRMC.com.

For more information, connect with Melissa Bouchard:

meli@grouprmcusa.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.