Hanstone Gold Announces Results of the Triaxial Magnetic Survey Outlining Additional Prospective Targets on its Doc and Snip North Properties

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS) (“Hanstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of the results from the Triaxial Magnetic Survey on both its flagship Doc Property and the Snip North Property located within British Columbia’s prolific mining district known as the Golden Triangle.

The 2022 Doc Property Magnetic Survey was able to verify anomalies previously discovered in the 2020 UAV magnetic survey (drone survey) and revealed additional areas of interest on the Quinn Eskay, the Globe area and the highly prospective Florence vein. The magnetic survey also outlined a much larger folding event, to the east of the Doc vein system, and it appears that the known veins on the property are associated with the fold limbs.

Figure 1: Doc Property Total Magnetics

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae49d320-2d36-40d2-a236-ed7daa5e6e82

Previous samples taken from the Quinn Eskay area have returned high copper values up to 4.8% (January 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report). Management has long suspected this may be a sign of a porphyry located on the Doc property. The Triaxial Magnetic Survey results appear to support this theory. To delineate the suspected porphyry targets on the property, several areas are targeted for further evaluation through mapping, prospecting, and a proposed Induced Polarization (IP) survey leading to a targeted drill program.



The Snip North Magnetic Survey was flown across the western side of the property which coincided with areas of interest outlined by the multispectral satellite survey analysis conducted in 2020.

Several new target areas have been identified where analysis indicates hydrothermal alteration coincident with multiple magnetic highs. These areas are often associated with mineralization and are considered high value target areas for future evaluation.

Figure 2: Snip North Total Magnetic Intensity

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0b771a8-5e23-4fb4-b156-2f5737b768af

Figure 3: Snip North with Hydrothermal alteration highs in warmer colours

Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4ba5d2d-c9d9-4260-b48c-94719179276e

Andre Douchane, Chairman of the Board, commented: “Management is very pleased that the results from the triaxial magnetic survey both support and confirm the results from the previous UAV magnetic survey, and identified multiple previously unknown target areas. Management is also excited that the Snip North magnetic survey results have outlined significant hydrothermally altered targets on the western side of the property. The results of the various geophysical surveys combined with high-grade surface showings indicates potential for a significant source of mineralization on the Doc Property. Management is currently planning a proposed 2022 drill program to cover as many of the attractive drill targets as possible while keeping the focus on locating the main source of the Doc property mineralization.”



About Hanstone Gold:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

