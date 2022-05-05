New York Food Truck Association Collaborated With NewYork-Presbyterian for Employee Appreciation Program

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewYork-Presbyterian collaborated with the New York Food Truck Association (NYFTA) to serve over 140,000 free meals to their employees at 11 hospital locations over the course of five weeks. The Employee Appreciation Food Truck Program was made possible in large part by generous donations from John and Christy Mack & and an anonymous NewYork-Presbyterian trustee.

NewYork-Presbyterian employees enjoyed free meals from a diverse selection of cuisines from New York's best local food trucks, ranging from lobster rolls and steak to açai and poké bowls. Food trucks included King Souvlaki, NYC Pizza, Mac Truck, Nathan's Famous, Uncle Gussy's, Latusion, Made From Scratch, Utopia Bagels, Cento Percento, El Toro Rojo, Nuchas, Meatoss, The Main Lobster, The Steak Truck, Terry & Yaki, GG's Fish & Chips, Westchester Burger, Big D's Grub, Souvlaki GR, Empire BBQ, Eat Callahan's, Poke Motion, Kinky Taco, Diso's, Streat Kings, Twelve Truck, Jiannetto's, Bay Steaks, Exotic Bowls, Makina Cafe, and Chop Shop.

"This is our second year working with NewYork-Presbyterian for an employee appreciation event. We believe that food brings people together and we are happy to be a part of thanking some of the City's amazing healthcare workers," said Ben Goldberg, President of NYFTA.

"We are grateful to every member of our workforce for their commitment and dedication to providing outstanding patient care," said Dr. Laura L. Forese, executive vice president and Chief Operating Officer of NewYork-Presbyterian, and Shaun Smith, senior vice president and Chief People Officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. "As a way to express our appreciation for all they do every day, we are pleased to have been able to provide complimentary meals and give everyone an opportunity to step outside and spend time with colleagues and friends."

For this program, local food trucks visited the following hospitals: NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Gracie Square Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, and NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center.

About New York Food Truck Association

The New York Food Truck Association is an association of food trucks based in NYC. On top of advocating for its members, NYFTA is committed to empowering local food trucks to grow their businesses by connecting them with catering events and branded promotion opportunities. The Association consists of over 70 members approved by the Department of Health, ranging in different cuisines and operating throughout the five boroughs of NYC. NYFTA is dedicated to sustaining high-quality food, enforcing street safety, and elevating food truck experiences in New York. For more information, visit www.nyfta.org.

About NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, encompassing 10 hospitals across the Greater New York area, nearly 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, and an array of telemedicine services.

A leader in medical education, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is the only academic medical center in the nation affiliated with two world-class medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. This collaboration means patients have access to the country's leading physicians, the full range of medical specialties, the latest innovations in care, and research that is developing cures and saving lives.

Ranked the #1 hospital in New York and the #7 hospital in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is also recognized as among the best in the nation in the U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings. Founded 250 years ago, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has a long legacy of medical breakthroughs and innovation, from the invention of the Pap test to pioneering the groundbreaking heart valve replacement procedure called TAVR.

NewYork-Presbyterian's 48,000 employees and affiliated physicians are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to New Yorkers and patients from across the country and around the world.

For more information, visit www.nyp.org and find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

Claire Kelly, NYFTA Market Manager

409-392-1843

claire@nyfta.org

