Surgalign™ Announces the First Successful Surgical Procedure Utilizing its HOLO Portal™ Surgical Guidance System

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced that the Company’s HOLO Portal surgical guidance system has officially entered clinical use. The first procedure was performed at Indiana Spine Hospital in Carmel, Indiana by Dr. Mario Brkaric, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon.

The HOLO Portal system is the world’s first surgical guidance system incorporating AI and AR and the first clinical application of Surgalign’s HOLO™ AI digital health platform. HOLO Portal’s convolutional neural networks process intraoperative images to autonomously identify patient anatomy and plan patient-specific pedicle screw trajectories approved by the surgeon. The system then displays the anatomy and pinpoints the trajectories for ease of placement, using the AR display.

In January 2022, the Company received U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the Portal system’s use within lumbar spine procedures, and today, announced commencement of clinical use. The Company has now moved into its limited market release and intends to ramp up its site locations. As cases are performed and data is accumulated, the Company also intends to integrate new applications on its platform to advance the quality of care and improve patient outcomes.

“HOLO Portal is a remarkably efficient technology in that its AI autonomously labels anatomy and proposes a surgical plan from intraoperative imaging. I then view the resulting guidance information in 3D through its holographic display. This helps ensure that every pedicle screw is precise in its size, trajectory, and placement,” said Dr. Brkaric. “That improvement in surgical precision can help lead to better patient outcomes and fewer complications. This is groundbreaking technology, and I expect that many more surgeons will adopt the HOLO Portal in our practice and across the country.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Brkaric for completing the first surgical case with the Surgalign HOLO Portal system,” said Dr. Rick Sasso, founding member and President of Indiana Spine Group. “It’s great to see the physicians at Indiana Spine Group adopting new technologies and I look forward to adopting the HOLO AI technology into my practice to drive better patient outcomes.”

“It’s an absolute honor to work with Indiana Spine Hospital and Dr. Brkaric on the first clinical adoption of our HOLO™ AI technology,” said Terry Rich, President and CEO of Surgalign. “This is truly a foundational step in our new digital phase as we launch the first of many planned AI technologies in our roadmap.”

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital health to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies physicians and other health providers will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on developing solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw and Poznan, Poland, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

