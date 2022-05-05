96Ace Casino Malaysia Offers Fun, Secure Games and Impressive Prizes for Punters

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While there is only one official brick-and-mortar casino in Malaysia – the Diamond State Genting Casino – the world of online gambling is thriving in the country despite being legally ambiguous there. Those who find it hard to get to the Diamond State casino or prefer to gamble in the comfort of their own homes are choosing to turn to online casinos instead.



96Ace Casino Malaysia is one of the leading online casinos that are thriving in the ever-growing gambling industry in Malaysia and South East Asia. Founded in 2007, the casino has gone from strength to strength, overcoming setbacks to offer a world-class gambling experience for its members. Whether you’re wanting to bet on sporting events such as the renowned FIFA World Cup or try your luck on the most popular casino games, 96Ace is a great platform to use as it really seems to value and reward its players.

Fun games and top prizes

As one of the leading online casinos in South East Asia, 96Ace strives to provide its members with the best online casino experience possible. The casino offers a wide variety of games ranging from sports betting (including Sportsbook Malaysia betting, which is currently incredibly popular in Malaysia), slots, live lottery draws, baccarat, keno, poker, and more.

With hundreds of hardworking bookmakers managing odds for over 8,000 games every month, excellent odds for live sporting events (including the English Premier League, NBA and more), and an impressive array of options to download casino apps on iOS and Android, 96Ace has lots to offer. In addition, the casino rewards players with substantial promotions and bonuses including daily rebates, birthday bonuses, a 120% welcome bonus for new members, and much more besides.

Secure, convenient, and fair

96Ace values each and every member’s privacy, and works tirelessly to ensure that the casino’s strict confidentiality policies are upheld with each member’s personal information kept safe and secure at all times. With a 128-bit SSL secure connection and MD5 password encryption in place, as a member you can rest assured that your details are fully protected. It’s also very easy to safely withdraw your winnings, either by using a local bank transfer or via another method of your choosing.

96Ace Casino is proud to offer fun gambling opportunities to all of its members, and its games are designed to be fair to everyone to give players peace of mind. For instance, the results of any 96Ace slot games are dictated by an unbiased random number generator, and each game is offered in collaboration with trusted partners like Playtech, Joker, and 918Kiss.

The team at 96Ace understand that members are the heart and soul of the casino. This is why they work hard to offer consistently excellent levels of customer service – plus versatile support as and when required via WeChat, WhatsApp, email, phone, and live chat. Because of this hunger to satisfy customers, 96Ace Casino consistently performs well in Malaysia online casino reviews and has earned the loyalty of punters from all over Asia.

More information

96Ace Casino is a highly trusted online gambling casino that serves people across Asia. The casino is licensed by the Philippines government under the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority.

To find out more information or to view 96Ace’s Malaysia casino guide containing useful tips and tricks to maximize your winning, please visit the website at https://96ace.org/en-us. For inquiries, please email customerservice96ace@gmail.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/96ace-casino-malaysia-offers-fun-secure-games-and-impressive-prizes-for-punters/