Leading Crypto Content Brands Merge With Holodeck Media to Become First Integrated Metaverse, Gaming, and Crypto Media Company

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holodeck Media announced today a merger with Arslanian Media Group, the studio behind some of the most popular crypto content in the world, with shows like "Crypto Capsule" and "The Future of Money." The founder and host of these shows, Henri Arslanian, former PwC Global Crypto Leader and Partner, is recognized as one of the most influential individuals in crypto globally, with his content shared with his 500,000+ followers each week and available in multiple languages including English, French, Arabic, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese in over 150 countries globally. The entire collection of crypto content, from the podcasts and newsletters to the iconic 60-second market updates and long-form educational content, will now be part of the Holodeck Media portfolio. Henri Arslanian will also be joining the Holodeck Media Board of Directors.

The result will be the leading multi-channel media platform with content focused on metaverse, gaming, and crypto themes. Such an integrated platform will allow brands to reach this niche audience, ranging from gaming to crypto, via various types of content in a broad range of channels.

Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Holodeck Media, stated, "The Metaverse will be the most significant technology trend of the next decade as evidenced by major companies like Facebook (Meta) and Microsoft investing billions of dollars to make it happen. Gaming and crypto are the foundations of this revolution and, with this merger, we have something for everyone on the metaverse spectrum of interests."

This merger will add to the strong portfolio of gaming and metaverse content developed by Holodeck Media. The "Business of Esports" podcast has seen explosive growth since its 2019 launch and is the industry benchmark today, with listeners in over 66 countries, distribution with partners like FOX Sports' Up On Game Network, and a newsletter that reaches tens of thousands of industry professionals daily. The META Business podcast, META Woman podcast, broader META TV network, and Holodeck-owned socials and websites all continue to grow at double-digit pace.

Dawalibi added, "By bringing together best-in-class gaming and metaverse content with best-in-class crypto content, we are leading the way in explaining and helping to make this massive societal shift happen. I am delighted and honored that Mr. Arslanian will be joining Holodeck Media's Board to bring his unique knowledge, leadership, and perspective on crypto technologies."

Henri Arslanian commented, "I believe that there is tremendous overlap between the gaming and crypto audiences. This merger will allow brands to reach this large but niche audience that will drive the future of web 3."

ABOUT HOLODECK MEDIA

Holodeck Media is focused on creating unique content and IP targeted at metaverse, gaming, and crypto audiences. We believe that the metaverse will fundamentally change the entertainment industry and the world. We are a group of passionate gamers, business people, and media professionals that are dedicated to exploring and leading that change. The Company currently produces the leading gaming industry business content through a combination of podcasts, live streams, videos, articles, blogs, and newsletters, including the Business of Esports, META TV, and META Business. The Company was founded in 2019 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holodeck Ventures — a gaming, metaverse, and crypto holding company that has a studio and offices in New York and Dubai.

ABOUT HENRI ARSLANIAN

Henri Arslanian is the former PwC Global Crypto Leader and Partner, the former Chairman of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong, and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Hong Kong where he teaches the first FinTech university course globally. Henri advises many of the world's leading crypto exchanges, investors, financial institutions, and tech firms on their crypto initiatives as well as numerous governments, regulators, and central banks on crypto regulatory and policy matters.

With over 500,000 LinkedIn followers and 50,000 newsletter subscribers, Henri is a TEDx and global keynote speaker, a best-selling published author, and is regularly featured in global media including Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, BBC, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and the Financial Times.

Henri was named by Onalytica as the #1 most influential individual on Finance globally on LinkedIn out of 50k+ individuals working at the top professional services and management consulting firms in the world. Chambers Global named Henri the "highest-profile FinTech consultant in Hong Kong," Blockchain Asset Review named him the "Most Influential Crypto and Blockchain Thought Leader in Asia," and Asian Private Banker awarded him the "FinTech Changemaker of the Year" award.

Henri's latest book "The Future of Finance: The Impact of FinTech, AI and Crypto on Financial Services," published by Palgrave Macmillan, was ranked as one of Amazon's global top-10 best-sellers in financial services, has been translated into multiple languages, and was recognized as one of the "Best FinTech Books of All Time" by Bookauthority.

Contact:

