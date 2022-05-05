5 Star Movers Sarasota Announce New Moving Services for Long Distance Relocation and Further Strengthen Local Moving Provision

Sarasota, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



5 Star Movers Sarasota have supported the city of Sarasota with home moving services for many years now. In that time, they have built up a reputation as one of the leading companies that the local community can rely on for the safe transportation of items and belongings.

A growing demand from customers has today resulted in the team behind the moving company announcing new services for long distance relocation out of Sarasota. Despite already covering large parts of sunshine state, 5 Star Movers Sarasota have furthered extended their geographical reach to meet the demand and offer their market-leading moving services to both local clients and those heading further afar.

The announcement is good news for those who are relocating long-distance out of Sarasota. From moving to a new home in a new location to moving a commercial business to a new city and everything in between, the company has a fleet of expert movers that cater for all.

Below, we outline the new long-distance moving services from 5 Star Movers Sarasota and detail the areas the company now serve:

What areas do 5 Star Movers Sarasota now cover for local and long-distance moving?

If you need expert local or long-distance movers Sarasota, the good news is that the team already cover many areas across Florida. The announcement sees this further extended, with 5 Star Movers Sarasota now providing quality moving solutions to the following areas:

Armands

Bird Key

Indian Beach

Sapphire Shores

Bay Island

Lido Key

Longboat Key

South Poinsettia

Granada

Arlington Park

Harbour Acres

Hudson Bayou

Avondale

Bellevue Terrace

Ringling Park

Dowtown Sarasota

Burns Square

Gillespie Park

Oakwood Manor

Glen Oaks

Park East

17th Street

Central Cocoanut

Newtown

North Trail

Bayou Oaks

South Gate

What’s included in the new local and long-distance moving services?

5 Star Movers Sarasota are full-service moving company in Sarasota, taking care of packing, unpacking, and everything in between. no matter the size of the relocation. Their unique market selling points are that they are fully licensed and insured and that they guarantee the safe transportation of every item – they’ve never had an accident during a relocation.

Their services include fast delivery for those who cannot wait for furniture or other items to be delivered, impeccably safe packaging and unpackaging, the transportation of items both locally and long-distance, item storage, and a boxing service to ensure the safety of goods.

Additionally, the team at 5 Star Movers Sarasota are renowned for their friendly and customer-oriented service and highly trained team. Separating items for ease, their trucks come with lift gates to avoid potential injury or damage, and all of their vans are equipped with GPS tracking systems so that you can track your items every step of the way.

How much do the new moving services cost in Sarasota?

5 Star Movers Sarasota offer affordable rates that are considered to be some of the best in the sector. The cost depends on how many items you need moved, the distance travelled, and if you require boxing services or have additional requirements such as item storage.

For a free estimate, head to their website today and fill out the easy-to-use form or call the team on 941-269-0739 to discuss your move.

More Information:

5 Star Movers Sarasota is a moving company that offers local, interstate and long-distance residential and commercial moves. The company employs an experienced team of movers with the necessary skills to help you move with no hassle. Insured and licensed and has a big fleet of trucks in good condition, so your belongings will be transported safely. Learn more via the website: https://5starmoverssarasota.com/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/5-star-movers-sarasota-announce-new-moving-services-for-long-distance-relocation-and-further-strengthen-local-moving-provision/