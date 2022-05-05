360 DigiTech Provides Update on the Status Under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

SHANGHAI, China, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a leading financial technology platform in China, today provided an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA"). The Company was provisionally named by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as a Commission-Identified Issuer, among other around 80 U.S. listed companies with business operations in China, on May 4, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time, following the Company's filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 28, 2022.



The Company understands that this identification under the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the "PCAOB") to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, the SEC shall prohibit a company's shares or American depositary shares ("ADSs") from being traded on a national stock exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the United States if the company has been identified by the SEC for three consecutive years due to PCAOB's inability to inspect the registered public accounting firm’s working paper.

The Company has been actively exploring possible solutions to protect the interest of its stakeholders. The Company will continue to monitor the process of the resolution of such issues between regulators in China and the United States and comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”) is a leading financial technology platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company’s solutions created noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

For more information, please visit: ir.360shuke.com

