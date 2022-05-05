Nature’s Fynd Adds Two Veteran Executives to Lead Technological Innovation and Accelerate National Expansion

CHICA­GO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Fynd, a food company growing Fy™, its nutritional fungi protein from a microbe with origins in the geothermal springs of Yellowstone National Park, continues to strengthen its team of seasoned leaders by hiring a new Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Together they bring a combined 50+ years of global experience from the world leader in biological solutions, Novozymes, to rapidly advance the global scale-up of Fy Protein by leveraging the breakthrough fermentation technology that Nature’s Fynd developed.



Dr. Debbie Yaver joins Nature’s Fynd as the Chief Scientific Officer from Novozymes. Dr. Yaver most recently directed fungal expression, fermentation, protein, and analytical chemistry at NZCA with a focus on improved production strains for both enzymes, engineering strains to produce chemicals, and improved microorganisms. She is an inventor of approximately 40 issued patents and the author of more than 20 peer-reviewed publications. At Nature’s Fynd, Dr. Yaver will use her extensive experience to enhance scientific processes to optimize growing and scaling Fy Protein. Dr. Mark Kozubal, Co-founder and former Chief Scientific Officer, will take on an Emeritus role as a Scientific Advisor to the company supporting Dr. Yaver and her team at Nature’s Fynd.

Mr. Mikael Bundgaard-Nielsen joins Nature’s Fynd as the Chief Technology Officer from Novozymes. Mr. Bundgaard-Nielsen, former Vice President of Global Product and Process Development, spent the last 20+ years developing and optimizing the manufacturing processes and technologies for all enzyme, microbe, and protein pipeline projects internationally. With a passion for developing and leveraging technologies to work more efficiently, Mr. Bundgaard-Nielsen will implement his lifelong learnings into advancing Nature’s Fynd’s current manufacturing processes and scaling operations. Mr. Jim Millis, who was previously in the role, will take on an Emeritus Advisory role with Nature’s Fynd continuing to provide his deep scientific and technological expertise to the team.

“Today, we’ve announced the hiring of two executives who will significantly advance the technological and scientific innovation behind our new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein, Fy. Fy is an innovative solution that can feed the world in the face of climate change and a growing population. I’m thrilled to have these renowned experts in the fields of fungal biology and fermentation joining Nature’s Fynd to help us accelerate our differentiated and versatile technology into new applications and markets across the globe and even into outer space. Inspired by nature, our technologies will drive positive change as we unlock the nourishing power of our planet for future generations,” said Thomas Jonas, CEO and Co-Founder of Nature’s Fynd.

About Nature’s Fynd

Nature's Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating versatile alternative proteins to nourish the world's growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company's breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that uses only a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. For more information, visit www.naturesfynd.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn. The terms “Nature’s Fynd,” “The Fyn­der Group,” “Fy,” and “Fy Pro­tein” are trade­marks of the com­pa­ny.

Con­tact Sarah Rosenberg at sarah@​wickedgm.​com for press inquiries.