(CORRECTION) A NEW MOON IS TO TAKE FLIGHT OVER FLORIDA’S GREAT NORTHWEST

Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp’s (OTC Pink: UMAV) Skyborne Technology prepares for upcoming maiden flight of a “New Moon” to fly over Florida’s Great Northwest this summer. The final inflation test took place May 1- 3, 2022 to integrate the new Flight Deck the for the Lighter Than Air Detachable Drone “LTATDD SA 70-12.

“The final inflation test with new the Flight Deck went very smoothly as we now enter the final phase in the preparing to launch the New Moon over the skies of Northwest Florida as a Disaster Relief communication hub for First Responders,” stated Michael Lawson CEO.

Our inflation attracted our local news station and to view our interview yesterday please go to News Video 05/03 2022: Credit WMBB Channel 13 ABC:

https://www.mypanhandle.com/news/local-news/new-moon-of-northwest-florida-will-soon-take-flight/

“It is exciting to see our vision transformed into a reality. Our teams hard work and design innovations will make the “New Moon” LTATDD SA 70-12” the next generation in lighter than air technology. As we enter our final phase of integration of the cockpit and propulsion systems for the upcoming maiden flight, we are completing the electronics suite, control mechanisms and flight computer systems in the final phase of construction. Once our “Moon” is flying it will be a game changer for our company and the aerospace industry. “stated Billy Robinson, Chairman.

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (UMAV) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communication Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at UAV Corp are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Lighter than Air and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management. UAVs wholly owned subsidiary Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid and rigid lighter than air designs, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring and hybrid propulsion that have competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tether/lighter than air designed drones. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida and owns the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations. Skyborne Central America, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary pursues unique business opportunities in the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico for the Lighter Than Air Detachable Drone “LTATDD SA-70 systems and advanced UAS capabilities.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

