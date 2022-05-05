Harsco Corporation Announces Leadership Change in Its Clean Earth Division

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced that effective today David Stanton has left the Company to pursue other opportunities after two years of service as president of its Clean Earth division.



In the interim, Nick Grasberger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harsco Corporation, will assume the leadership of the Clean Earth business. He will be responsible for the daily management of the organization and its leadership team. He will be supported in this capacity by members of the Corporate Executive Leadership Team, all of whom will be taking more active daily roles in the running of the business.

“We wish David well, and I want to thank him for his leadership these past two years and for helping Clean Earth integrate our acquisition of Stericycle’s Environmental Solutions business into the division,” said Grasberger.

The Company plans to initiate a search for Mr. Stanton’s successor at a future date.

