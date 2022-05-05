CareCloud’s talkEHR Selected by University of Nebraska Medical Center

SOMERSET, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that its talkEHR solution has been selected by the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) University Dental Associates, for its flexibility and scalability. CareCloud's Revenue Cycle Services and talkEHR are designed to help UNMC minimize downtimes and increase revenue.



“Working with public universities requires a higher level of security, transparency, and administrative protections than is required by many other industries,” said Al Nardi, SVP of Strategy at CareCloud. “By selecting our services and technology, UNMC has further validated CareCloud as a scalable solutions provider that meets workflow and system requirements set by public university systems.”

UNMC is the sixth university system that CareCloud provides revenue cycle solutions to in the oral pathology space. UNMC sought a partner that would help reduce receivables and billing time, increase reimbursement, and execute a strategy to bring them to a fully digital state. CareCloud’s solutions are designed to help minimize downtimes and increase revenue through the digitization of records and reporting. Powered by talkEHR, UNMC’s analytics will be available in real-time, giving the University the ability to move from scanned billing to a fully digital system.

To learn more about talkEHR, CareCloud’s integrated EHR and practice management solution for nimble practices and organizations, visit www.talkehr.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

