13 Cities, 26 Days, 10,000 Miles: Cedarville University Hits the Road

Cedarville, Ohio, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s not every day that a university takes its message and vision for higher education on the road. But that’s exactly what Cedarville University, a private Christian university located between Columbus and Dayton, Ohio, will do this summer when it embarks on its 26-day, 10,000-mile, 13-city Transformed Tour.

The Transformed Tour will allow alumni, prospective students and community members to experience the transformational power of a Cedarville chapel service, meet with Cedarville leaders, enter into a drawing for scholarship money and learn more about the university.

The Transformed Tour starts on Wednesday, May 11 and lasts until Friday, June 3. Cities that are part of the tour include Grand Rapids, Michigan; Chicago; Milwaukee; Des Moines, Iowa; Denver; San Diego; Dallas; Houston; Tampa; Raleigh, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

In each city, Cedarville’s touring music group, HeartSong, will perform prior to university president Dr. Thomas White’s keynote presentation on the transforming power of the gospel.

“We are excited to travel the country and show people how transformation is happening on this campus,” said Rah Jacob, director of advancement experience at Cedarville. “Cedarville is unique because we are rapidly growing, and we are set apart in the fact that we treat our spiritual life with as high a regard as our academic life.”

Alumni will have the opportunity to once again experience worship and preaching from Cedarville, and people who are interested in learning more about Cedarville will be able to preview chapel firsthand. High schoolers who attend will be able to speak with an admissions counselor and will automatically be entered into a drawing for scholarship money. There will be one $2,500 scholarship and multiple $1,000 scholarships awarded in each city. Everyone who attends will also get a free T-shirt. Attendees need to bring their digital tickets.

In addition to reflecting the transformation that takes place on Cedarville’s campus, the Transformed Tour name also connects to Cedarville’s 1000 Days Transformed Campaign, which was announced last October. The goal of the campaign is to raise $125 million for academic programs, scholarships, buildings, discipleship opportunities, global outreach opportunities and more.

“My life was completely transformed when I was a Cedarville student,” Jacob said. “I am encouraged to be a small part of what we do here and so excited to bring that experience across the country.”

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit cedarville.edu.

Caption (A): The Cedarville University Transformed Tour will travel over 10,000 miles to visit 13 cities across the United States over 26 days. Earlier events were held in Nashville, Tennessee, and Cedarville, Ohio.



Caption (B): A map of the Cedarville University Transformed Tour route.

