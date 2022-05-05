Konica Minolta’s Holly DeSantis Honored by NJBIZ

Ramsey, NJ, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce Holly DeSantis has been named to this year’s NJBIZ Leaders in Finance list. DeSantis has held numerous executive management roles during her impressive 26-year career at the company. Most recently, she was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, the first female to hold this position.

DeSantis is responsible for the finances of Konica Minolta's North American operations. She is a Vice President and on the Board of Directors for Konica Minolta Holdings U.S.A., Inc. and is also a member of the Board of Directors of Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc.

“Holly is a true professional and an enormous asset to Konica Minolta. She has played a key strategic role in many of the company’s major milestones. These include the acquisitions of Depth Security in 2020, All Covered in 2011 and the merger between Konica and Minolta in 2003. Holly continually demonstrates tremendous knowledge, entrepreneurialism and open mindedness, and has a natural talent for establishing rapport with new management,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Congratulations to Holly and all the well-deserving finance leaders recognized this year by NJBIZ.”

Also a leader in her community, volunteering, donating and sponsoring are an integral part of DeSantis’ life. She contributes her time, talent and treasure to Immaculate Heart Academy, Habitat for Humanity, North Bergen Volunteer Center and other organizations. DeSantis is also a member of the Women’s Golf Association of New Jersey.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this award from NJBIZ,” said DeSantis. “Throughout my career I have always been challenged and rewarded by my work, most notably at Konica Minolta. Here, I have been empowered to expand my authority and responsibilities beyond the day-to-day activities of a finance/accounting professional, and for that I feel truly blessed.”

The Leaders in Finance awards program celebrates New Jersey’s financial executives at all levels who contribute to the success of their companies as well as their community. Following an open nomination period, honorees were chosen by a panel of independent judges with experience in the financial field. The selections were based on the nominees’ involvement in their industries and communities, along with their achievements, energy and innovative ideas.

Read more about NJBIZ’s 2022 Leaders in Finance online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers' list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

