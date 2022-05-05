EzFill Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

MIAMI, FL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, announced today that it will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its business and financial results.



Conference Call Details: Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Call: 1-877-407-9716 (US Toll Free) 1-201-493-6779 (International) Conference ID: 13728966 or EzFill call Webcast: A live webcast will be available and can be accessed from the Investors’ section of the Company’s website at or by clicking here.

All interested parties are invited to participate. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.



For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671, replay pin number 13728966. Additionally, to access the archived webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website or click here.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fueling industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.ezfl.com.

