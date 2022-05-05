CEA Industries Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Louisville, Colorado, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, announced that it will hold its quarterly earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022, beginning at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.



We will be hosting an investor conference call to discuss our first quarter 2022 financial results and to provide updates on our recent business developments and progress on our strategic growth plan.

To access the investor call:

Dial: 1-973-528-0008

Access Code: 915663

Interested parties, with contact information supplied, may submit questions to the Company prior to the call to info@ceaindustries.com. These questions, along with all live questions, will be answered in the time available. For those unable to participate in the investor conference call at that time, a replay will be available on the investor relations section of our website at https://ir.ceaindustries.com/events-presentations/ beginning on May 13, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (and will remain available until June 2, 2022).

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), is home to industry leaders in controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company’s growth initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to grow, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies that bring accretive value to its customers and investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA Industries Inc.’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

jamie.english@surna.com

(303) 993-5271