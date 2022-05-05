Platform Partner Treedis Creates Virtual Solutions using Matterport Digital Twins for ŠKODA AUTO 

Treedis customer ŠKODA AUTO sees 96 percent customer engagement with virtual showroom

Treedis solutions support clients’ conversion lift of 20 percent and sales growth of 15 percent

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Treedis, a leading Matterport platform partner, is using the Matterport Digital Twin Platform as the foundation of its solutions to create immersive, online experiences and to drive significant business impact for its customers. Treedis’ clients report an average 20 percent conversion lift and 15 percent sales growth. In addition, the company generates more than 100 million monthly visitors to its online spaces, including customers such as ŠKODA AUTO, who saw 96 percent of visitors interact with its content in virtual experiences.

“In the current landscape, every business—from mom-and-pop bakeries to Fortune 500 companies—needs a virtual solution to meet the demands of consumers who have come to rely upon online experiences more than ever,” said Omer Shamay, Co-Founder of Treedis. “Many areas of our lives, both on a private as well as a professional level, can be carried out much more digitally. We are grateful to have a strong partnership with Matterport as we invest in new capabilities to create breakthrough experiences for companies, brands, and audiences around the world.”

The Matterport Digital Twin Platform enables Treedis to create custom solutions for clients across many industries, including real estate, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and tourism. Using Matterport APIs and SDKs, Treedis integrates additional features within its customers’ digital twins to further enable augmented reality, virtual staging, experience simulations, e-commerce, and analytics, along with games, live video chat, white labeling, lead generation forms, and additional navigation features.

Treedis, whose solutions are available globally and have grown their annual revenue by 450 percent using Matterport, generates more than 100 million visitors to their spaces per month, including more than 70,000 minutes of live chat. For automotive manufacturer ŠKODA AUTO, Treedis created an immersive, virtual showroom that enables car shoppers to embark on a virtual tour, guided by a salesperson through an integrated live video chat on Treedis Hub. ŠKODA AUTO customers spend an average of nine minutes exploring the virtual showroom, with 96 percent of visitors interacting with its content. Read the case study to learn more about how Treedis uses Matterport digital twins.

“Companies across various sectors recognize the value of having high-quality, dimensionally-accurate Matterport digital twins to enhance their business,” said Ethan Goldspiel, Director of Business Development at Matterport. “With the Matterport Digital Twin Platform, Treedis’ customized solutions and add-ons are powering immersive, differentiated experiences while helping to generate revenue and a positive business impact for their customers.”

The Matterport platform enables companies to create solutions for hundreds of thousands of customers on millions of digital twins. To learn how Matterport can help companies develop solutions and earn revenue using the Matterport Digital Twin Platform, visit https://matterport.com/platform-partner-program .

